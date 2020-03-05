Daim Bar 3 Pack

- Energy620 kJ 150 kcal7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2205 kJ / 530 kcal
Product Description
- Milk chocolate (42%) with a crunchy almond caramel centre.
- Delicious milk chocolate with a crunchy almond caramel centre
- Made with Rainforest Alliance Certified Cocoa
- Each multipack contains 4 bars, perfect for sharing amongst friends and family
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Palm Oil, Cocoa Butter*, Cocoa Mass*, Whey Powder (from Milk), Almonds (3%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Modified Whey (from Milk), Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 30% minimum, *Rainforest Alliance Certified™
Allergy Information
- Contains: Almonds, Milk, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool and dry place.
Number of uses
28 g = 1 Daim
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- Cadbury House,
- Sanderson Road,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
- Mondelez Ireland,
Return to
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- Freephone 1800 600 858
Net Contents
3 x 28g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|28 g
|%* (28 g)
|Energy
|2205 kJ / 530 kcal
|620 kJ / 150 kcal
|7 %
|Fat
|31.0 g
|8.7 g
|12 %
|of which saturates
|16.0 g
|4.5 g
|23 %
|Carbohydrate
|59.0 g
|16.5 g
|6 %
|of which sugars
|58.5 g
|16.5 g
|18 %
|Fibre
|1.2 g
|0.3 g
|-
|Protein
|2.9 g
|0.8 g
|2 %
|Salt
|0.83 g
|0.23 g
|4 %
|*Reference intake for an average adult
|-
|-
|-
|28 g = 1 Daim
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 3 x 28 g
|-
|-
|-
