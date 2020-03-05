By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Daim Bar 3 Pack

No ratings yetWrite a review
Daim Bar 3 Pack
£ 1.00
£0.33/each
28g
  • Energy620 kJ 150 kcal
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2205 kJ / 530 kcal

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate (42%) with a crunchy almond caramel centre.
  • Delicious milk chocolate with a crunchy almond caramel centre
  • Made with Rainforest Alliance Certified Cocoa
  • Each multipack contains 4 bars, perfect for sharing amongst friends and family

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Palm Oil, Cocoa Butter*, Cocoa Mass*, Whey Powder (from Milk), Almonds (3%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Modified Whey (from Milk), Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 30% minimum, *Rainforest Alliance Certified™

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Almonds, Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place.

Number of uses

28 g = 1 Daim

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • Cadbury House,
  • Sanderson Road,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,

Net Contents

3 x 28g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g28 g%* (28 g)
Energy 2205 kJ / 530 kcal620 kJ / 150 kcal7 %
Fat 31.0 g8.7 g12 %
of which saturates 16.0 g4.5 g23 %
Carbohydrate 59.0 g16.5 g6 %
of which sugars 58.5 g16.5 g18 %
Fibre 1.2 g0.3 g-
Protein 2.9 g0.8 g2 %
Salt 0.83 g0.23 g4 %
*Reference intake for an average adult---
28 g = 1 Daim---
Contains 3 x 28 g---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

