Tesco Crisp Bakes 125G

Smell & taste of egg since you changed the recipe
I used to love these, would have them almost every morning for breakfast with peanut butter or jam, but around August 19, you changed the recipe. Now they smell & taste of raw egg. Why???!!
Excellent.
Yummy on their own with butter or pate or cheese.
ideal diabetics low sugar
They melt in the mouth easily broken ideal for poor teeth!
Great for lunch
These are light, crispy cheese biscuits. About 10 biscuits, 10 cm across and 1cm high. Fabulous with all cheeses and with pickles too. I take to work for lunch.
Great with cheese
bought this a while ago and really love it, so light and goes with anything
Strangely great.
These dry crisp bakes are strangely wonderful with butter, hummus, marmite, jam, cheese. Tasty like French toast. Snackable and yummy.
Excellent for lght-snack evening meals!
I always have the crisp bakes in my food cupboard and use them virtually every evening for snack evening meals. They have helped my lose quite a bit of weight as I have now given up heavier suppers. I use different toppings - sardines/tomato, egg mayonnaise, etc. Delicious.
Great we love then I’m in Tesco’s is about the only place you can get them
It is a good product and the grandchildren love them it fills them up