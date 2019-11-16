By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Crisp Bakes 125G

£ 0.89
£0.71/100g
One crispbake
  • Energy158kJ 37kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.3g
    0%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars1.2g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1645kJ / 388kcal

Product Description

  • Dutch Crispbakes.
  • CRISP & CRUNCHY Made in Holland to an authentic recipe and great with any topping
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Pasteurised Egg, Yeast, Salt, Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Soya Lecithins), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Gluten, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., The allergens in this product have changed.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the Netherlands

Number of uses

13 Servings

Recycling info

Card. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

125g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne crispbake (9.6g)
Energy1645kJ / 388kcal158kJ / 37kcal
Fat3.0g0.3g
Saturates1.9g0.2g
Carbohydrate73.5g7.1g
Sugars12.6g1.2g
Fibre4.1g0.4g
Protein14.8g1.4g
Salt0.8g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Smell & taste of egg since you changed the recipe

1 stars

I used to love these, would have them almost every morning for breakfast with peanut butter or jam, but around August 19, you changed the recipe. Now they smell & taste of raw egg. Why???!!

Excellent.

5 stars

Yummy on their own with butter or pate or cheese.

ideal diabetics low sugar

5 stars

They melt in the mouth easily broken ideal for poor teeth!

Great for lunch

5 stars

These are light, crispy cheese biscuits. About 10 biscuits, 10 cm across and 1cm high. Fabulous with all cheeses and with pickles too. I take to work for lunch.

Great with cheese

5 stars

bought this a while ago and really love it, so light and goes with anything

Strangely great.

5 stars

These dry crisp bakes are strangely wonderful with butter, hummus, marmite, jam, cheese. Tasty like French toast. Snackable and yummy.

Excellent for lght-snack evening meals!

5 stars

I always have the crisp bakes in my food cupboard and use them virtually every evening for snack evening meals. They have helped my lose quite a bit of weight as I have now given up heavier suppers. I use different toppings - sardines/tomato, egg mayonnaise, etc. Delicious.

Great we love then I’m in Tesco’s is about the only place you can get them

5 stars

It is a good product and the grandchildren love them it fills them up

