Seven Seas Jointcare 30 Supplex Tablets
Product Description
- JointCare Supplex Glucosamine Plus Omega-3
- Glucosamine Plus Omega-3
- Manganese, Vitamins C, D and E
- GlucOmega® is a convenient combination of Glucosamine and Omega-3 fish oils
- Seven Seas JointCare® Supplex® provides support for:
- -Cartilage: Vitamin C
- - Bones: Vitamin D
- -Muscles: Vitamin D
- -Connective Tissue: Manganese
- Seven Seas JointCare® Supplex® has been formulated with:
- Contains (per 2 capsules):
- 480 mg Glucosamine Sulphate 2KCI
- 356 mg Omega-3 nutrients
- Contains active ingredients that work with your body over time; you may need to take for up to three months, before experiencing full benefits.
- UK's No. 1 Joint Care Brand*
- *Nielsen we 30.12.17
- Seven Seas has been supporting family health since 1935 and our Seven Seas JointCare® experts understand how important it is for you to have the support you need so you can continue doing the things you love.
- Manganese & vitamins C, D & E
- To support an active lifestyle
- Free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives
- Vitamin D to support the maintenance of normal bones and muscle function
- Vitamin C contributes to normal collagen formation for the normal function of bones and cartilage
- Vitamin C to support the normal function of the immune system
- Vitamin E contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress
- Manganese contributes to the normal formation of connective tissue
Information
Ingredients
Fish Oil Concentrate (Triomega®), Glucosamine Sulphate 2KCl (Crab (Crustacean)), Capsule Shell (Gelatin, Glycerol, Sorbitol Syrup, Colours: Iron Oxide, Carmine Red), Palm Oil, Emulsifiers: Beeswax, Sunflower Lecithin, Mono- & Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Calcium Ascorbate, Alpha-Tocopheryl Acetate, Manganese Sulphate, Vitamin D Prep. (Fractionated Vegetable Oil, Cholecalciferol, DL-Alpha-Tocopherol)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Crustaceans, Fish, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, below 25°C.
Preparation and Usage
- Dosage:
- Take two capsules a day with a cold drink. Do not exceed the recommended dosage.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be regarded as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- KEEP OUT OF REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN.
Name and address
- Made for:
- Seven Seas Ltd.,
- Bedfont Cross,
- Stanwell Road,
- Feltham,
- TW14 8NX,
Return to
- Have any questions or comments?
- Visit www.seven-seas.com
Net Contents
30 x Capsules
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 2 Capsules
|% NRV
|Vitamin D
|10 µg
|200
|Vitamin E
|2.8 mg α-TE
|23
|Vitamin C
|60 mg
|75
|Manganese
|0.6 mg
|30
|Fish Oil
|614 mg
|Providing Omega-3 nutrients
|356 mg
|Of which EPA & DHA
|312 mg
|Glucosamine Sulphate 2KCl
|480 mg
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
Safety information
Food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be regarded as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN.
