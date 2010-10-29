By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Slim Strawberry Shakes Meal Replacement 10X29g

Tesco Slim Strawberry Shakes Meal Replacement 10X29g
£ 4.00
£1.38/100g
One sachet (29g) with 250ml skimmed milk
  • Energy845kJ 200kcal
    10%
  • Fat3.8g
    5%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars17.0g
    19%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 303kJ / 72kcal

Product Description

  • Strawberry flavoured meal replacement shake for weight control with sweetener.
  • Tesco Slim Strawberry Shakes Tesco Slim is a range of meal replacement shakes and bars created to help you control your nutritional intake whether you’re planning to lose weight or just replace the occasional meal. Every product is free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives. This shake is made with real strawberries for a meal replacement that’s full of flavour. This meal replacement should always be made up with skimmed milk as directed to ensure an adequate intake of nutrients and a healthy weight loss. If you are pregnant, breast feeding, adolescent or planning to embark on a prolonged weight loss programme, we recommend that you consult a doctor before using these products. Tesco Slim replacements are intended for use as part of an energy restricted diet and can be used to replace two meals a day, which contributes to weight loss. Substituting one of the main daily meals of an energy restricted diet with a meal replacement contributes to the maintenance of weight. Or just occasionally replace a meal with a Tesco Slim shake or bar. Always have one healthy balanced meal a day. Tesco Slim should not be used as a total diet replacement. Always drink plenty of low calorie fluids (at least 6 8 glasses per day) to maintain an adequate daily fluid intake. 321 3 Healthy snacks (aim for roughly 100 150kcal per snack) 2 Tesco Slim meal replacements (shakes or bars) 1 healthy meal (healthy meal 600kcal (women), 800kcal (men) At least 6 8 glasses of water per day and plenty of fruit and vegetables as snacks and as part of your healthy meal
  • Meal Replacement Made with real strawberries
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • 845kJ/2000kcal per serving
  • High protein
  • Made with real strawberries
  • No added sugar
  • Make with skimmed milk
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 290G
  • High protein
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Proteins, Inulin, Maltodextrin, Soya Oil, Soya Protein, Flavourings, Thickeners (Xanthan Gum, Carboxymethylcellulose), Strawberry Powder (1.5%), Magnesium Carbonate, Beetroot Juice Powder, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vitamin C, Sweetener (Sucralose), Ferric Diphosphate, Citric Acid, Vitamin E, Zinc Sulphate, Niacin, Vitamin A, Calcium D-Pantothenate, Manganese Sulphate, Cupric Sulphate, Antioxidants (Alpha-Tocopherol, Fatty Acid Esters of Ascorbic Acid), Vitamin D3, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B1, Vitamin K, Vitamin B12, Potassium Iodide, Folic Acid, Sodium Selenite, Biotin, Vitamin B2.

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the Netherlands

Preparation and Usage

  • Use 250ml of cold skimmed milk. Add the contents of one sachet (29g). Shake or whisk until fully mixed.

     

    This meal replacement should always be made up with skimmed milk as directed to ensure an adequate intake of nutrients and a healthy weight loss.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Warnings

  • If you are pregnant, breast feeding, adolescent or planning to embark on a prolonged weight loss programme, we recommend that you consult a doctor before using these products.

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Wrap. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

10 x 29g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne sachet (29g) with 250ml skimmed milk
Energy303kJ / 72kcal845kJ / 200kcal
Fat1.4g3.8g
Saturates0.3g0.7g
Carbohydrate7.5g20.8g
Sugars6.1g17.0g
Fibre1.8g4.9g
Protein6.6g18.3g
Salt0.3g0.7g
Vitamin A110µg (14%NRV)307µg (38%NRV)
Vitamin D0.57µg (11%NRV)1.60µg (32%NRV)
Vitamin E1.4mg (12%NRV)4.0mg (33%NRV)
Vitamin K8.6µg (11%NRV)24.0µg (32%NRV)
Vitamin C12mg (15%NRV)33mg (41%NRV)
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)0.16mg (15%NRV)0.45mg (41%NRV)
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)0.42mg (30%NRV)1.18mg (84%NRV)
Niacin2.1mg (13%NRV)5.8mg (36%NRV)
Vitamin B60.23mg (16%NRV)0.64mg (46%NRV)
Folic Acid33µg (16%NRV)91µg (46%NRV)
Vitamin B121.11µg (44%NRV)3.09µg (124%NRV)
Biotin8.9µg (18%NRV)24.8µg (50%NRV)
Pantothenic acid1.2mg (20%NRV)3.4mg (57%NRV)
Potassium194mg (10%NRV)541mg (27%NRV)
Chloride149mg (19%NRV)415mg (52%NRV)
Calcium168mg (21%NRV)469mg (59%NRV)
Phosphorus130mg (19%NRV)363mg (52%NRV)
Magnesium40.6mg (11%NRV)113.4mg (30%NRV)
Iron2.0mg (14%NRV)5.5mg (39%NRV)
Zinc1.7mg (17%NRV)4.7mg (47%NRV)
Copper0.14mg (14%NRV)0.38mg (38%NRV)
Manganese0.2mg (10%NRV)0.7mg (35%NRV)
Selenium7.7µg (14%NRV)21.5µg (39%NRV)
Iodine43.9µg (29%NRV)122.5µg (82%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions, with 250ml of skimmed milk.--

Safety information

If you are pregnant, breast feeding, adolescent or planning to embark on a prolonged weight loss programme, we recommend that you consult a doctor before using these products.

6 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

I love it I actually hate strawberry flavoured thi

5 stars

I love it I actually hate strawberry flavoured things but have enjoyed the shake replacements . Definitely value for money . I also use them if I work late so I don’t hit the fridge or grandsons snacks .

Vile.

1 stars

Sorry but I cannot agree with other reviewers, it tastes nothing like strawberry and is very artificial, also leaves a rather greasy feel in the mouth.Very sad as I have another nine of these vile things to drink.

Amazing

5 stars

On these I have managed to lose 3 stone on a year. Love these!

Tastes great!!

4 stars

I've tried slim fast shakes and this one and these taste so much better! They are smooth to drink and don't have that chemically taste that slim fast can have. Not as filling as other shakes but overall, really good!!

Tasty, quality for money.

5 stars

I need to diet and bought this as an alternative to slimfast. The packaging is simple and mostly recyclable. The flavour of the shake is good, it mixes well (I use a shaker cup). I have used shake diets before and would recommend this product to get you kick started.

Tastes like strawberry, but needs less sugar

4 stars

They are really nice and less artificial tasting than Slim Fast and don't have the same grittyness that Slim Fast powder has, however I am deeply concerned about the high amount of sugar and low protein in these. They do taste pretty sweet and I find myself hungry after a couple of hours and needing to snack.

