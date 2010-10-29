Tesco Slim Strawberry Shakes Meal Replacement 10X29g

I love it I actually hate strawberry flavoured thi
I love it I actually hate strawberry flavoured things but have enjoyed the shake replacements . Definitely value for money . I also use them if I work late so I don’t hit the fridge or grandsons snacks .
Vile.
Sorry but I cannot agree with other reviewers, it tastes nothing like strawberry and is very artificial, also leaves a rather greasy feel in the mouth.Very sad as I have another nine of these vile things to drink.
Amazing
On these I have managed to lose 3 stone on a year. Love these!
Tastes great!!
I've tried slim fast shakes and this one and these taste so much better! They are smooth to drink and don't have that chemically taste that slim fast can have. Not as filling as other shakes but overall, really good!!
Tasty, quality for money.
I need to diet and bought this as an alternative to slimfast. The packaging is simple and mostly recyclable. The flavour of the shake is good, it mixes well (I use a shaker cup). I have used shake diets before and would recommend this product to get you kick started.
Tastes like strawberry, but needs less sugar
They are really nice and less artificial tasting than Slim Fast and don't have the same grittyness that Slim Fast powder has, however I am deeply concerned about the high amount of sugar and low protein in these. They do taste pretty sweet and I find myself hungry after a couple of hours and needing to snack.