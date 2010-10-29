By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Slim Vanilla Meal Replacement Shakes 10X29g

3.5(7)Write a review
Tesco Slim Vanilla Meal Replacement Shakes 10X29g
£ 4.00
£1.38/100g
One sachet (29g) with 250ml skimmed milk
  • Energy845kJ 201kcal
    10%
  • Fat3.8g
    5%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars16.9g
    19%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 303kJ / 72kcal

Product Description

  • Vanilla flavoured meal replacement shake for weight control with sweetener.
  Vanilla flavoured meal replacement shake for weight control with sweetener. Tesco Slim Vanilla Bean Shakes Tesco Slim is a range of meal replacement shakes and bars created to help you control your nutritional intake whether you're planning to lose weight or just replace the occasional meal. Every product is free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives. This shake is made with real vanilla bean extract for a meal replacement that's full of flavour. This meal replacement should always be made up with skimmed milk as directed to ensure an adequate intake of nutrients and a healthy weight loss. If you are pregnant, breast feeding, adolescent or planning to embark on a prolonged weight loss programme, we recommend that you consult a doctor before using these products. Tesco Slim replacements are intended for use as part of an energy restricted diet and can be used to replace two meals a day, which contributes to weight loss. Substituting one of the main daily meals of an energy restricted diet with a meal replacement contributes to the maintenance of weight. Or just occasionally replace a meal with a Tesco Slim shake or bar. Always have one healthy balanced meal a day. Tesco Slim should not be used as a total diet replacement. Always drink plenty of low calorie fluids (at least 6 8 glasses per day) to maintain an adequate daily fluid intake. 321 3 Healthy snacks (aim for roughly 100 150kcal per snack) 2 Tesco Slim meal replacements (shakes or bars) 1 healthy meal (healthy meal 600kcal (women), 800kcal (men) At least 6 8 glasses of water per day and plenty of fruit and vegetables as snacks and as part of your healthy meal. Meal Replacement Made with real vanilla beans. Packaged in a protective atmosphere. 845kJ/201kcal per serving. High protein. Made with real vanilla beans. No added sugar. Make with skimmed milk. Suitable for vegetarians. Pack size: 290G
  • Meal Replacement Made with real vanilla beans
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • 845kJ/201kcal per serving
  • High protein
  • Made with real vanilla beans
  • No added sugar
  • Make with skimmed milk
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 290G
  • High protein
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Proteins, Inulin, Maltodextrin, Soya Oil, Soya Protein, Thickeners (Xanthan Gum, Carboxymethylcellulose), Flavourings, Magnesium Carbonate, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vitamin C, Vanilla Extract, Sweetener (Sucralose), Ferric Diphosphate, Vitamin E, Zinc Sulphate, Niacin, Vitamin A, Calcium D-Pantothenate, Manganese Sulphate, Cupric Sulphate, Antioxidants (Alpha-Tocopherol, Fatty Acid Esters of Ascorbic Acid), Vitamin D3, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B2, Vitamin K, Potassium Iodide, Folic Acid, Sodium Selenite, Biotin, Vitamin B12.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the Netherlands

Preparation and Usage

  • Use 250ml of cold skimmed milk. Add the contents of one sachet (29g). Shake or whisk until fully mixed.

     

    This meal replacement should always be made up with skimmed milk as directed to ensure an adequate intake of nutrients and a healthy weight loss.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Warnings

  • If you are pregnant, breast feeding, adolescent or planning to embark on a prolonged weight loss programme, we recommend that you consult a doctor before using these products.

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Wrap. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

10 x 29g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne sachet (29g) with 250ml skimmed milk
Energy303kJ / 72kcal845kJ / 201kcal
Fat1.4g3.8g
Saturates0.3g0.8g
Carbohydrate7.4g20.8g
Sugars6.0g16.9g
Fibre1.8g5.0g
Protein6.6g18.3g
Salt0.3g0.7g
Vitamin A110µg (14%NRV)308µg (38%NRV)
Vitamin D0.57µg (11%NRV)1.60µg (32%NRV)
Vitamin E1.4mg (12%NRV)4.0mg (33%NRV)
Vitamin K8.6µg (11%NRV)24.0µg (32%NRV)
Vitamin C12mg (15%NRV)33mg (41%NRV)
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)0.16mg (15%NRV)0.45mg (41%NRV)
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)0.42mg (30%NRV)1.18mg (84%NRV)
Niacin2.1mg (13%NRV)5.8mg (36%NRV)
Vitamin B60.23mg (16%NRV)0.64mg (46%NRV)
Folic Acid33µg (16%NRV)92µg (46%NRV)
Vitamin B121.11µg (44%NRV)3.09µg (124%NRV)
Biotin8.9µg (18%NRV)24.8µg (50%NRV)
Pantothenic acid1.2mg (20%NRV)3.4mg (57%NRV)
Potassium195mg (10%NRV)543mg (27%NRV)
Chloride149mg (19%NRV)416mg (52%NRV)
Calcium168mg (21%NRV)470mg (59%NRV)
Phosphorus130mg (19%NRV)364mg (52%NRV)
Magnesium40.7mg (11%NRV)113.5mg (30%NRV)
Iron2.0mg (14%NRV)5.4mg (39%NRV)
Zinc1.7mg (17%NRV)4.7mg (47%NRV)
Copper0.14mg (14%NRV)0.38mg (38%NRV)
Manganese0.2mg (10%NRV)0.7mg (35%NRV)
Selenium7.7µg (14%NRV)21.5µg (39%NRV)
Iodine43.9µg (29%NRV)122.5µg (82%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions, with 250ml of skimmed milk.--

Safety information

If you are pregnant, breast feeding, adolescent or planning to embark on a prolonged weight loss programme, we recommend that you consult a doctor before using these products.

7 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Better Than The Leading Brand

5 stars

This tastes far nicer than the leading brand of slimming shake powder. I don't really have a sweet tooth and this doesn't have the sickly, super sweetness of the other. It mixes well and has a pleasant vanilla flavour. Also, at this price for 10 meals, you can't go wrong.

Not as good as the previous Ultra Slim variety

3 stars

These are ok if you really take the time to mix them properly but they're still not as good or tasty as the old Ultra Slim variety.

BETTER THAN SLIMFAST IN MY OPINION!

5 stars

I love these shakes. They are better than Slimfast - taste really good and have more protein - and they are much cheaper! I also love the fact that they come in individual portions within the pack so no need to measure it out with a scoop. You can see the vanilla seeds in the drink also. I've been using these for four weeks, replacing only one meal a day, and I have lost 6 lbs. Nice and steady painless weight loss. Recommended.

Chalky and lumpy

2 stars

The flavour of this is alright, however the texture is not. It always comes out lumpy, and even when I strain it or sieve it, it has a chalky sort of texture and aftertaste. The same goes for strawberry.

Wouldn't buy again

2 stars

This does not taste like vanilla nor look like the picture with vanilla seeds. Very powdery tasting and seems to have a lot of emulsifier in if left it turns solid and hard to clean out of a shake cup.

Tasty meal alternative

5 stars

Delicious . Thick and creamy Pleasantly surprised however my enthusiasm may be different post 4 weeks!

Nice but too much sugar

4 stars

These taste very nice and are not as gritty as some other brands, however the sugar content seriously needs reviewing. The box says "no added sugar" but there's still too much naturally occurring sugars in these. The RDA is also based on a normal diet, but when losing weight you need even less that 2 of these shakes accounts for almost all you entire days' worth of sugar! I can even taste the sweetness in these and they're far too sweet.

