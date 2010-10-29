Tesco Slim Vanilla Meal Replacement Shakes 10X29g

Better Than The Leading Brand
This tastes far nicer than the leading brand of slimming shake powder. I don't really have a sweet tooth and this doesn't have the sickly, super sweetness of the other. It mixes well and has a pleasant vanilla flavour. Also, at this price for 10 meals, you can't go wrong.
Not as good as the previous Ultra Slim variety
These are ok if you really take the time to mix them properly but they're still not as good or tasty as the old Ultra Slim variety.
BETTER THAN SLIMFAST IN MY OPINION!
I love these shakes. They are better than Slimfast - taste really good and have more protein - and they are much cheaper! I also love the fact that they come in individual portions within the pack so no need to measure it out with a scoop. You can see the vanilla seeds in the drink also. I've been using these for four weeks, replacing only one meal a day, and I have lost 6 lbs. Nice and steady painless weight loss. Recommended.
Chalky and lumpy
The flavour of this is alright, however the texture is not. It always comes out lumpy, and even when I strain it or sieve it, it has a chalky sort of texture and aftertaste. The same goes for strawberry.
Wouldn't buy again
This does not taste like vanilla nor look like the picture with vanilla seeds. Very powdery tasting and seems to have a lot of emulsifier in if left it turns solid and hard to clean out of a shake cup.
Tasty meal alternative
Delicious . Thick and creamy Pleasantly surprised however my enthusiasm may be different post 4 weeks!
Nice but too much sugar
These taste very nice and are not as gritty as some other brands, however the sugar content seriously needs reviewing. The box says "no added sugar" but there's still too much naturally occurring sugars in these. The RDA is also based on a normal diet, but when losing weight you need even less that 2 of these shakes accounts for almost all you entire days' worth of sugar! I can even taste the sweetness in these and they're far too sweet.