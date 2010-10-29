Tesco Slim Chocolate Meal Replacement Shakes 10X29g

Tastes so good 5 stars A Tesco Customer22nd January 2020 I love these, they taste like angel delight in a drink really helps me to stop snacking and loose weight with out cutting out my main meals Report

New recipe is awful 1 stars A Tesco Customer21st January 2020 This was by far the nicest tasting shake BEFORE they changed the recipe, it's now awful, threw them in the bin and bought Slimfast Vitality instead (when it was on offer, expensive but worth it) Report

Couldn’t recommend these more for weight loss! 5 stars A Tesco Customer15th January 2020 Delicious! Used these a few years ago when I was struggling with my weight. Lost 6 stone and it stayed off. Great products and they taste amazing. Back on them now to lose my excess baby weight and loving it as I did before Report

Now tastes Vile 1 stars A Tesco Customer6th December 2019 Tesco what the heck have you done to this flavour of the slim drink range as it now tastes disgusting. It doesn't disperse very well in my shaker (with ice) like the old stuff, I'm left with powder around the rim of the lid and lumpy bits. It's so different to how it used to be it's a joke. The taste of the old version was lovely and was helping me to lose weight as I didn't mind drinking this instead of having a meal. This stuff is vile and the sad part is that I've still got three or four boxes of it to plough through. Would of been nice to have had a new recipe/taste warning on the box as then I would of only bought one box to try. Report

Fantastic! 5 stars A Tesco Customer15th August 2019 This is a very good product. I have lost 1 1/2 stone yawing it. But I am very annoyed it is out of stock! When can o buy more please? Report

disappointed 2 stars A Tesco Customer21st June 2019 This leaves an unpleasant after taste. The Ultra Slim was much nicer. Report

Horrible, butterscotch not chocolate as advertised 1 stars A Tesco Customer6th June 2019 The clue is in the chocolate flavour, not butterscotch. You have revamped this, it is not chocolate flavour it tastes of butterscotch. Why on earth do you have to change things. Will not be buying this again unless you change it back to chocolate. Report

Ruined 1 stars A Tesco Customer24th May 2019 This was my favourite, it was creamy and you could taste the chocolate. Since adding the protein, the taste has completely changed. Its horrible and seems to be sweeter. Won't be buying any more and will be trying other brands from now on. Report

Changed - for the worse! 1 stars A Tesco Customer4th May 2019 They have change the name of this to just “Slim”. It is much sweeter and more sickly. Bring back the old stuff! Report