Tesco Slim Chocolate Meal Replacement Shakes 10X29g

£ 4.00
£1.38/100g
One sachet (29g) with 250ml skimmed milk
  • Energy840kJ 200kcal
    10%
  • Fat4.6g
    7%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars15.3g
    17%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 301kJ / 72kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate flavoured meal replacement shake for weight control with sweetener.
  • Tesco Slim Chocolate Flavoured Shakes Tesco Slim is a range of meal replacement shakes and bars created to help you control your nutritional intake whether you’re planning to lose weight or just replace the occasional meal. Every product is free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives. This shake is made with cocoa powder for a meal replacement that’s full of flavour. This meal replacement should always be made up with skimmed milk as directed to ensure an adequate intake of nutrients and a healthy weight loss. If you are pregnant, breast feeding, adolescent or planning to embark on a prolonged weight loss programme, we recommend that you consult a doctor before using these products. Tesco Slim replacements are intended for use as part of an energy restricted diet and can be used to replace two meals a day, which contributes to weight loss. Substituting one of the main daily meals of an energy restricted diet with a meal replacement contributes to the maintenance of weight. Or just occasionally replace a meal with a Tesco Slim shake or bar. Always have one healthy balanced meal a day. Tesco Slim should not be used as a total diet replacement. Always drink plenty of low calorie fluids (at least 6 8 glasses per day) to maintain an adequate daily fluid intake. 321 3 Healthy snacks (aim for roughly 100 150kcal per snack) 2 Tesco Slim meal replacements (shakes or bars) 1 healthy meal (healthy meal 600kcal (women), 800kcal (men) At least 6 8 glasses of water per day and plenty of fruit and vegetables as snacks and as part of your healthy meal
  • Meal Replacement
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • 840kJ/200kcal per serving
  • High protein
  • No added sugar
  • Make with skimmed milk
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 290G
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Milk Proteins, Dried Skimmed Milk, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (16%), Inulin, Soya Oil, Maltodextrin, Soya Protein, Thickeners (Xanthan Gum, Carboxymethylcellulose), Flavourings, Magnesium Carbonate, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vitamin C, Sweetener (Sucralose), Ferric Diphosphate, Vitamin E, Zinc Sulphate, Niacin, Vitamin A, Calcium D-Pantothenate, Manganese Sulphate, Cupric Sulphate, Antioxidants (Alpha-Tocopherol, Fatty Acid Esters of Ascorbic Acid), Vitamin D3, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B2, Vitamin K, Potassium Iodide, Folic Acid, Sodium Selenite, Biotin, Vitamin B12.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the Netherlands

Preparation and Usage

  • Use 250ml of cold skimmed milk. Add the contents of one sachet (29g). Shake or whisk until fully mixed.

     

    This meal replacement should always be made up with skimmed milk as directed to ensure an adequate intake of nutrients and a healthy weight loss.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Warnings

  • If you are pregnant, breast feeding, adolescent or planning to embark on a prolonged weight loss programme, we recommend that you consult a doctor before using these products.

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Wrap. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

10 x 29g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne sachet (29g) with 250ml skimmed milk
Energy301kJ / 72kcal840kJ / 200kcal
Fat1.7g4.6g
Saturates0.4g1.1g
Carbohydrate6.5g18.2g
Sugars5.5g15.3g
Fibre2.1g5.8g
Protein6.6g18.5g
Salt0.3g0.7g
Vitamin A105µg (13%NRV)292µg (37%NRV)
Vitamin D0.57µg (11%NRV)1.60µg (32%NRV)
Vitamin E1.6mg (13%NRV)4.3mg (36%NRV)
Vitamin K8.6µg (11%NRV)24.0µg (32%NRV)
Vitamin C12mg (15%NRV)33mg (41%NRV)
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)0.16mg (15%NRV)0.45mg (41%NRV)
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)0.41mg (29%NRV)1.15mg (82%NRV)
Niacin2.4mg (15%NRV)6.6mg (41%NRV)
Vitamin B60.23mg (16%NRV)0.64mg (46%NRV)
Folic Acid32µg (16%NRV)90µg (45%NRV)
Vitamin B121.07µg (43%NRV)2.99µg (120%NRV)
Biotin8.6µg (17%NRV)23.9µg (48%NRV)
Pantothenic acid1.3mg (22%NRV)3.6mg (60%NRV)
Potassium247mg (12%NRV)689mg (34%NRV)
Chloride140mg (18%NRV)390mg (49%NRV)
Calcium159mg (20%NRV)444mg (56%NRV)
Phosphorus136mg (19%NRV)379mg (54%NRV)
Magnesium40.9mg (11%NRV)114.0mg (30%NRV)
Iron2.6mg (19%NRV)7.4mg (53%NRV)
Zinc1.8mg (18%NRV)5.0mg (50%NRV)
Copper0.21mg (21%NRV)0.57mg (57%NRV)
Manganese0.2mg (10%NRV)0.7mg (35%NRV)
Selenium7.6µg (14%NRV)21.1µg (38%NRV)
Iodine43.7µg (29%NRV)122.0µg (81%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions, with 250ml skimmed milk.--

Safety information

If you are pregnant, breast feeding, adolescent or planning to embark on a prolonged weight loss programme, we recommend that you consult a doctor before using these products.

Tastes so good

5 stars

I love these, they taste like angel delight in a drink really helps me to stop snacking and loose weight with out cutting out my main meals

New recipe is awful

1 stars

This was by far the nicest tasting shake BEFORE they changed the recipe, it's now awful, threw them in the bin and bought Slimfast Vitality instead (when it was on offer, expensive but worth it)

Couldn’t recommend these more for weight loss!

5 stars

Delicious! Used these a few years ago when I was struggling with my weight. Lost 6 stone and it stayed off. Great products and they taste amazing. Back on them now to lose my excess baby weight and loving it as I did before

Now tastes Vile

1 stars

Tesco what the heck have you done to this flavour of the slim drink range as it now tastes disgusting. It doesn't disperse very well in my shaker (with ice) like the old stuff, I'm left with powder around the rim of the lid and lumpy bits. It's so different to how it used to be it's a joke. The taste of the old version was lovely and was helping me to lose weight as I didn't mind drinking this instead of having a meal. This stuff is vile and the sad part is that I've still got three or four boxes of it to plough through. Would of been nice to have had a new recipe/taste warning on the box as then I would of only bought one box to try.

Fantastic!

5 stars

This is a very good product. I have lost 1 1/2 stone yawing it. But I am very annoyed it is out of stock! When can o buy more please?

disappointed

2 stars

This leaves an unpleasant after taste. The Ultra Slim was much nicer.

Horrible, butterscotch not chocolate as advertised

1 stars

The clue is in the chocolate flavour, not butterscotch. You have revamped this, it is not chocolate flavour it tastes of butterscotch. Why on earth do you have to change things. Will not be buying this again unless you change it back to chocolate.

Ruined

1 stars

This was my favourite, it was creamy and you could taste the chocolate. Since adding the protein, the taste has completely changed. Its horrible and seems to be sweeter. Won't be buying any more and will be trying other brands from now on.

Changed - for the worse!

1 stars

They have change the name of this to just “Slim”. It is much sweeter and more sickly. Bring back the old stuff!

Great meal replacement

5 stars

Delicious . Thick and creamy Pleasantly surprised however my enthusiasm may be different post 4 weeks!

