By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cinnamon Bun

4.2(5)Write a review
Cinnamon Bun
£ 1.00
£1.00/each
Each bun
  • Energy1341kJ 318kcal
    16%
  • Fat7.6g
    11%
  • Saturates3.6g
    18%
  • Sugars24.1g
    27%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1411kJ / 335kcal

Product Description

  • Soft sweet bun with a cinnamon filling, topped with icing.
  • Cinnamon Bun

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Cinnamon Filling (15%) [Water, Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Cinnamon Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Dried Egg White, Dried Egg, Dried Skimmed Milk, Malted Barley Extract, Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate)], Sugar, Yeast, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup, Palm Kernel Oil, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sorbitan Tristearate, Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids), Humectant (Glycerol), Dextrose, Salt, Colour (Carotenes), Dried Skimmed Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Crème Fraîche (Milk), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Agar), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Flavouring, Citric Acid, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Butter (Milk).

Allergy Information

  • Contains barley, cereals containing gluten, wheat, milk and egg. Our bakers prepare a variety of products in our bakeries, this product may also contain peanuts, nuts, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens, For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • DO NOT DOUBLE STACK

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach bun (95g)
Energy1411kJ / 335kcal1341kJ / 318kcal
Fat8.0g7.6g
Saturates3.8g3.6g
Carbohydrate56.9g54.1g
Sugars25.4g24.1g
Fibre3.0g2.9g
Protein7.3g6.9g
Salt0.5g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

DO NOT DOUBLE STACK

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

5 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Get them in your basket and thank me later

5 stars

Out of this world deliciousness. I love it when I see these in stock at my local Tesco! They're the best supermarket cinnamon bun for sure, much better than those dry cinnamon swirl pastries. These are more a very sweet bread texture. The icing is traditional cream cheese based too, not just your basic icing sugar and water job. They're even better than chain coffee shop versions, and remind me of homemade or American ones! Don't blame me if you're on a diet!

Amazingly soft, good amount of icing. Lovely tast

5 stars

Amazingly soft, good amount of icing. Lovely taste too. Too good in fact, may have to steer clear of Tesco.

Perfect

5 stars

Tastes incredible. It’s perfect, please don’t change the recipe. Decent amount of icing. Good size, bigger than a donut, almost the size of a hand

get rid of the raisins they don't belong there

1 stars

I loved these until suddenly they started adding raisins!, which I hate and may add not even on the ingredient list. Really ruined my enjoyment of a decent cinnamon cake. Down with the raisins ...

It taste really good the only thing is your mouth

5 stars

It taste really good the only thing is your mouth sometimes gets dry.

Usually bought next

Tesco Almond Croissant 2 Pack

£ 1.20
£0.60/each

Tesco Chocolate Iced Ring Doughnuts 4 Pack

£ 1.20
£0.30/each
Offer

Kellogg's Fruit & Fibre Cereal 750G

£ 3.00
£0.40/100g

Tesco Mini Danish Selection 5 Pack

£ 1.20
£0.24/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here