Get them in your basket and thank me later
Out of this world deliciousness. I love it when I see these in stock at my local Tesco! They're the best supermarket cinnamon bun for sure, much better than those dry cinnamon swirl pastries. These are more a very sweet bread texture. The icing is traditional cream cheese based too, not just your basic icing sugar and water job. They're even better than chain coffee shop versions, and remind me of homemade or American ones! Don't blame me if you're on a diet!
Amazingly soft, good amount of icing. Lovely tast
Amazingly soft, good amount of icing. Lovely taste too. Too good in fact, may have to steer clear of Tesco.
Perfect
Tastes incredible. It’s perfect, please don’t change the recipe. Decent amount of icing. Good size, bigger than a donut, almost the size of a hand
get rid of the raisins they don't belong there
I loved these until suddenly they started adding raisins!, which I hate and may add not even on the ingredient list. Really ruined my enjoyment of a decent cinnamon cake. Down with the raisins ...
It taste really good the only thing is your mouth
It taste really good the only thing is your mouth sometimes gets dry.