Cinnamon Tear & Share Bun

Will definitely buy again. Worth the price.
Honestly, this is the best thing in Tesco's. I got these because they looked incredible right and I could not wait to rip into these on the way home like seriously, I was going to do it whilst walking but I didn't want to look weird destroying some fresh cinnamon buns with cream cheese frosting all over my face in the middle of the street. So then I got home, planning to share this with my family but unfortunately they were too slow to get them and I ate them within 2 minutes and 23 seconds. Outstanding work Tesco Bakery.
Good but could be better.
You could not get better buns than tear and share cinnamon buns. But now the down fall is way to much icing. Some days I scoop off the excess with a spoon. Add some more cinnamon flavouring as well.
The best cinnamon rolls in the uk. . .
These are the closest thing to the gooey US style cinnamon rolls that I grew up eating that I've ever found in the UK. They've gone slightly viral in one of the Expat Facebook groups!
LOVE it .... but
LOVE it .... but ... would give it 5 stars but there is WAY too mucus icing!
love cinnamon
it was so tasty was going to take to work changed my mind
The best cinnamon buns you will ever buy! Some could use a little more icing but taste amazing
Lovely moist texture. A little too sweet, but otherwise delicious.
If anything the flavour itself was not at the front of ones mind while eating it. But instead, it was the camaraderie that it induced among me and my associates. Tear and Share perfectly sums up exactly what we did with it. But not only did we tear and share the bun. But we tore down barriers, and shared a truly special moment. - Fearsman
Delicious
Good quality, had as a treat for breakfast!
Try one, the taste speaks for itself.
Lovely tasty and moist cinnamon bun. Has a generous unctuous buttery topping. Best cinnamon bun I’ve tasted.