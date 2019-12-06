By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cinnamon Tear & Share Bun

4.5(10)Write a review
image 1 of Cinnamon Tear & Share Bun
£ 3.00
£3.00/each
1/4 of a bun
  • Energy1335kJ 317kcal
    16%
  • Fat9.1g
    13%
  • Saturates4.8g
    24%
  • Sugars25.1g
    28%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1362kJ / 324kcal

Product Description

  • Soft sweet bun with cinnamon filling, topped with cream cheese icing.
  • Cinnamon Tear & Share Bun. Soft sweet buns with cinnamon filling, topped with cream cheese icing.
  • With cream cheese icing
  • Swirled with cinnamon filling and hand-iced for a sweet, sticky treat
  • Eat hot or cold
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Cinnamon Filling (16%)[Water, Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Cinnamon Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Dried Egg White, Dried Egg, Dried Skimmed Milk, Malted Barley Extract, Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate)], Sugar, Water, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Yeast, Butter (Milk), Palm Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polysorbate 60), Dextrose, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Colour (Carotenes), Flavouring, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum, Carob Gum), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Tapioca Starch.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat, Milk, Egg, Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened store in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

1

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a bun (98g)
Energy1362kJ / 324kcal1335kJ / 317kcal
Fat9.3g9.1g
Saturates4.9g4.8g
Carbohydrate52.0g51.0g
Sugars25.6g25.1g
Fibre2.5g2.5g
Protein6.7g6.6g
Salt0.5g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

10 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Will definitely buy again. Worth the price.

5 stars

Honestly, this is the best thing in Tesco's. I got these because they looked incredible right and I could not wait to rip into these on the way home like seriously, I was going to do it whilst walking but I didn't want to look weird destroying some fresh cinnamon buns with cream cheese frosting all over my face in the middle of the street. So then I got home, planning to share this with my family but unfortunately they were too slow to get them and I ate them within 2 minutes and 23 seconds. Outstanding work Tesco Bakery.

Good but could be better.

4 stars

You could not get better buns than tear and share cinnamon buns. But now the down fall is way to much icing. Some days I scoop off the excess with a spoon. Add some more cinnamon flavouring as well.

The best cinnamon rolls in the uk. . .

5 stars

These are the closest thing to the gooey US style cinnamon rolls that I grew up eating that I've ever found in the UK. They've gone slightly viral in one of the Expat Facebook groups!

LOVE it .... but

4 stars

LOVE it .... but ... would give it 5 stars but there is WAY too mucus icing!

love cinnamon

5 stars

it was so tasty was going to take to work changed my mind

The best cinnamon buns you will ever buy! Some cou

5 stars

The best cinnamon buns you will ever buy! Some could use a little more icing but taste amazing

Lovely moist texture. A little too sweet, but othe

5 stars

Lovely moist texture. A little too sweet, but otherwise delicious.

If anything the flavour itself was not at the fron

4 stars

If anything the flavour itself was not at the front of ones mind while eating it. But instead, it was the camaraderie that it induced among me and my associates. Tear and Share perfectly sums up exactly what we did with it. But not only did we tear and share the bun. But we tore down barriers, and shared a truly special moment. - Fearsman

Delicious

5 stars

Good quality, had as a treat for breakfast!

Try one, the taste speaks for itself.

5 stars

Lovely tasty and moist cinnamon bun. Has a generous unctuous buttery topping. Best cinnamon bun I’ve tasted.

