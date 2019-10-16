By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco White Chocolate Cookies 5 Pack

Tesco White Chocolate Cookies 5 Pack
£ 1.00
£0.20/each
One cookie
  • Energy816kJ 195kcal
    10%
  • Fat8.7g
    12%
  • Saturates3.7g
    19%
  • Sugars14.0g
    16%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1943kJ / 463kcal

Product Description

  • A cookie made with white chocolate.
  • Oven baked for a soft and rich cookie.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour  [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, White Chocolate Chunks (18%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Butteroil (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Palm Oil, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Maltodextrin, Invert Sugar Syrup, Coconut Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Humectant (Glycerol), Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Disodium Diphosphate), Molasses, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Milk, Soya, Gluten

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

5

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cookie (42g)
Energy1943kJ / 463kcal816kJ / 195kcal
Fat20.6g8.7g
Saturates8.9g3.7g
Carbohydrate65.1g27.3g
Sugars33.4g14.0g
Fibre0.6g0.2g
Protein4.1g1.7g
Salt0.4g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

5 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Really tasty

5 stars

Really tasty

Super good, but some batches not so much

3 stars

Very tasty. Some batches seem slightly over baked and a little dry tho.

Brought these online but even though the pic says

5 stars

Brought these online but even though the pic says 4 + days, the actual bb date was the next day. If you are going to advertise as such please make sure products packed comply

NOT GOOD...Bought these last week and I would not

1 stars

NOT GOOD...Bought these last week and I would not order them again...suppose to be soft and chewy well these were all hard and horrible....you would have thought they were at least 5 days old,,,never again...

Goes well with a cup of tea for elevenses

5 stars

As above

