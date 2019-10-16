Tesco White Chocolate Cookies 5 Pack

Really tasty
Really tasty
Super good, but some batches not so much
Very tasty. Some batches seem slightly over baked and a little dry tho.
Brought these online but even though the pic says
Brought these online but even though the pic says 4 + days, the actual bb date was the next day. If you are going to advertise as such please make sure products packed comply
NOT GOOD...Bought these last week and I would not
NOT GOOD...Bought these last week and I would not order them again...suppose to be soft and chewy well these were all hard and horrible....you would have thought they were at least 5 days old,,,never again...
Goes well with a cup of tea for elevenses
As above