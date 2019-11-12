Milk Chocolate Cookie 5 Pack

The cookies are a nice product, however they are o
The cookies are a nice product, however they are overbaked and misleading on the packet. An example of this is that the packet it says it is a soft baked cookie and it is not they are very hard.
well done tesco. keep on cookies.
very good quality all the family love them.
Disappointing
We have been buying these weekly for a long time, and the quality has been decreasing. The cookies are now wafer thin, and look more like an oaty mix than a cookie. They certainly do not look like the ones in the picture (although they used to, and comparable cookies from other supermarkets still do). we will not be buying them any more.