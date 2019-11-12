By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Milk Chocolate Cookie 5 Pack

3.5(3)Write a review
Milk Chocolate Cookie 5 Pack
£ 1.00
£0.20/each
One cookie
  Energy841kJ 201kcal
    10%
  Fat8.9g
    13%
  Saturates3.9g
    20%
  Sugars13.1g
    15%
  Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2003kJ / 478kcal

Product Description

  • A cookie made with milk chocolate.
  • Oven baked for a soft and rich cookie.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Milk Chocolate Chunks (18%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Palm Oil, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Maltodextrin, Invert Sugar Syrup, Coconut Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Humectant (Glycerol), Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Disodium Diphosphate), Molasses, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Milk, Soya, Gluten

Number of uses

5 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

5

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cookie (42g)
Energy2003kJ / 478kcal841kJ / 201kcal
Fat21.2g8.9g
Saturates9.2g3.9g
Carbohydrate66.8g28.0g
Sugars31.1g13.1g
Fibre0.5g0.2g
Protein4.6g1.9g
Salt0.4g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

The cookies are a nice product, however they are o

3 stars

The cookies are a nice product, however they are overbaked and misleading on the packet. An example of this is that the packet it says it is a soft baked cookie and it is not they are very hard.

well done tesco. keep on cookies.

5 stars

very good quality all the family love them.

Disappointing

2 stars

We have been buying these weekly for a long time, and the quality has been decreasing. The cookies are now wafer thin, and look more like an oaty mix than a cookie. They certainly do not look like the ones in the picture (although they used to, and comparable cookies from other supermarkets still do). we will not be buying them any more.

