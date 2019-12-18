By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Kids Strawberry 2 In 1 Shampoo 250Ml

Tesco Kids Strawberry 2 In 1 Shampoo 250Ml
£ 1.00
£0.40/100ml

Product Description

  • Kids strawberry 2 in 1 shampoo.
  • Kids Strawberry 2 in 1 Shampoo
  • Dermatologically Tested Less Tangles & No Tears Hypoallergenic With natural Strawberry Extract
  • Tesco Kids Strawberry 2 in 1 Shampoo & Conditioner for clean, soft hair. No Tears. Hypoallergenic. Dermatologically Tested. Mild & Gentle. With Added Conditioner. Fun Fruity Fragrance Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Lauryl Glucoside, Hexylene Glycol, Glycol Distearate, Glycerin, Parfum, Citric Acid, Polyquaternium-7, Laureth-4, Sodium Benzoate, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Potassium Sorbate, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Fragaria Vesca Fruit Extract, Sodium Hydroxide, Denatonium Benzoate, CI 17200, CI 14700.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Gently massage into wet hair and scalp. Rinse thoroughly.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250ml e

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

