Tesco Kids Apple & Melon 2 In 1 Shampoo 250Ml

Product Description
- Tesco Kids Apple & Melon 2 in 1 Shampoo & Conditioner for clean, soft hair. No Tears. Hypoallergenic. Dermatologically Tested. Mild & Gentle. With Added Conditioner. Fun Fruity Fragrance. Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 250ml
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Lauryl Glucoside, Hexylene Glycol, Glycol Distearate, Glycerin, Parfum, Citric Acid, Polyquaternium-7, Laureth-4, Sodium Benzoate, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Potassium Sorbate, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Pyrus Malus Fruit Extract, Citrullus Lanatus Fruit Extract, Sodium Hydroxide, CI 19140, Denatonium Benzoate, CI 42090.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Gently massage into wet hair and scalp. Rinse thoroughly.
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic widely recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
250ml e
