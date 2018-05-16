By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lindt Gold Milk Chocolate Easter Bunny Carton 100G

Lindt Gold Milk Chocolate Easter Bunny Carton 100G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 4.00
£4.00/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

Product Description

  • Lindt milk chocolate gold bunny
  • For over 165 years, generations of our Master Chocolatiers have dedicated themselves to crafting the finest chocolates with the highest quality ingredients.
  • Their dedication, passion and skill has led to the creation of a wide range of uncompromising chocolate masterpieces including the Lindt Gold Bunny - a delicious Milk Chocolate indulgence.
  • Finest milk chocolate
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Skim Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Malt Extract (Barley), Flavouring (Vanillin), Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 30% min., Milk Solids: 14% min

Allergy Information

  • May contain Hazelnuts, Almonds

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Produce of

Manufactured in Germany

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli GmbH,
  • DE-52072 Aachen.

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middx,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middx,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • www.lindt.com

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 2377 kJ/570 kcal
Total Fats37g
-of which saturates 22g
Carbohydrates 51g
-of which sugars 51g
Protein 7.4g
Salt 0.2g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

