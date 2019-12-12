Tesco Pork Stir Fry 500G

great value
Makes for a thrifty dinner. Good value. great for stir frying, especially if you velvet the pork first. (google it :)
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 772kJ / 183kcal
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Heat a little oil in a frying pan or wok until hot. Place one of the pieces into the pan and if it sizzles, the pan is ready, if not, heat for a little longer. Fry for 7-8 minutes. Turn frequently.
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU
2 Servings
Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled Label. Plastic not currently recycled
500g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (187g**)
|Energy
|772kJ / 183kcal
|1443kJ / 343kcal
|Fat
|5.4g
|10.1g
|Saturates
|1.8g
|3.3g
|Carbohydrate
|1.0g
|1.9g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|1.9g
|Protein
|32.2g
|60.2g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions, 500g pack typically weighs 374g.
|-
|-
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019