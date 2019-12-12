By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Pork Stir Fry 500G

4(1)Write a review
Tesco Pork Stir Fry 500G
£ 2.75
£5.50/kg
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1443kJ 343kcal
    17%
  • Fat10.1g
    14%
  • Saturates3.3g
    17%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 772kJ / 183kcal

Product Description

  • Pork stir fry strips.
  • From trusted farms. Working with selected farmers that we trust, to ensure high welfare standards and consistent quality.
  • Thinly sliced pork loin for a quick cook meal
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Heat a little oil in a frying pan or wok until hot. Place one of the pieces into the pan and if it sizzles, the pan is ready, if not, heat for a little longer. Fry for 7-8 minutes. Turn frequently.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled Label. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (187g**)
Energy772kJ / 183kcal1443kJ / 343kcal
Fat5.4g10.1g
Saturates1.8g3.3g
Carbohydrate1.0g1.9g
Sugars0.2g0.4g
Fibre1.0g1.9g
Protein32.2g60.2g
Salt0.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
When cooked according to instructions, 500g pack typically weighs 374g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

great value

4 stars

Makes for a thrifty dinner. Good value. great for stir frying, especially if you velvet the pork first. (google it :)

