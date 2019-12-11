Wholefoods Goji Berry 200G

- Energy713kJ 169kcal8%
- Fat2.1g3%
- Saturates0.7g4%
- Sugars22.4g25%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1426kJ / 338kcal
Product Description
- Dried goji berries.
- SOURCE OF PROTEIN Harvested at the peak of the season for a sour sweet taste
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Goji Berry, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, reseal bag using the tab provided and use within 1 month.
Produce of
Packed in the U.K.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
200g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1426kJ / 338kcal
|713kJ / 169kcal
|Fat
|4.2g
|2.1g
|Saturates
|1.5g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|56.5g
|28.3g
|Sugars
|44.8g
|22.4g
|Fibre
|11.6g
|5.8g
|Protein
|12.8g
|6.4g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.4g
|Vitamin C
|287mg (359%NRV)
|144mg (180%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
