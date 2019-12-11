By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wholefoods Goji Berry 200G

Wholefoods Goji Berry 200G
£ 3.30
£16.50/kg
per 50g
  • Energy713kJ 169kcal
    8%
  • Fat2.1g
    3%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars22.4g
    25%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1426kJ / 338kcal

Product Description

  • Dried goji berries.
  • SOURCE OF PROTEIN Harvested at the peak of the season for a sour sweet taste
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Goji Berry, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, reseal bag using the tab provided and use within 1 month.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy1426kJ / 338kcal713kJ / 169kcal
Fat4.2g2.1g
Saturates1.5g0.7g
Carbohydrate56.5g28.3g
Sugars44.8g22.4g
Fibre11.6g5.8g
Protein12.8g6.4g
Salt0.8g0.4g
Vitamin C287mg (359%NRV)144mg (180%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

