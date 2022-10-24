Denman Setting Comb D18

Setting Comb

Designed for durability and precision, the Denman Combs range is a comprehensive range of professional grade combs. The teeth of our combs are smooth and round-ended and are kind to scalp and hair. Our setting comb detangles, styles and finishes the look. Our larger teeth are perfectly spaced for detangling and styling. Our smaller spaced teeth smooth the hair during styling and finishing

Dual-tension teeth gently detangle, smooth and style the hair Smooth, round-ended teeth are kind to scalp and hair Gloss finish 175mm in length Made from high impact material

Preparation and Usage