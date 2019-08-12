By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dr. Oetker Giant Chocolate Hearts 40G


Product Description

  • Heart Shaped Milk and White Chocolate
  • Add a little love into your every day bakes with Dr. Oetker Chocolate Hearts.
  • Made with milk and white chocolates, these tasty heart shape decorations are ideal for Valentine's Day Cakes, Cookies and more.
  • Made with quality milk and white chocolate
  • Adds an eye catching finish to your bakes
  • Fun for kids
  • Pack contains 60 hearts
  • Pack size: 40g

Information

Ingredients

Milk chocolate hearts (50%) (sugar, cocoa butter, whole milk powder, cocoa mass, milk fat, emulsifier (soya lecithins), flavouring), Cocoa solids 32% minimum, Milk solids 20% minimum, White chocolate hearts (50%) (sugar, cocoa butter, whole milk powder, emulsifier (soya lecithins), flavouring)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts (Hazelnuts)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End See base of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • For best results, place on icing just before it sets and on ice cream and desserts just before serving.
  • Contains 30 milk and 30 white chocolate hearts.

Name and address

  • Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4600 Park Approach,
  • Thorpe Park,
  • Leeds,
  • LS15 8GB,
  • UK.

  • Get in Touch
Net Contents

40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy 2411 kJ/579 kcal
Fat 38 g
of which saturates 24 g
Carbohydrate 52 g
of which sugars 52 g
Protein 5.8 g
Salt 0.20 g

They're not giant tho..............



