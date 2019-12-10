By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest British Cornfed Free Range Whole Chicken

3(16)Write a review
Tesco Finest British Cornfed Free Range Whole Chicken
£ 7.68
£4.65/kg
Per 125g
  • Energy880kJ 211kcal
    11%
  • Fat12.1g
    17%
  • Saturates3.3g
    17%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 704kJ / 169kcal

Product Description

  • Fresh Class A free range corn fed whole chicken without giblets.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • The succulent flavour of our corn fed, free range whole chicken can make any meal memorable. Create a special roast dinner for friends and family with our Finest whole chicken, served with stuffing, gravy and goose fat roast potatoes from our Finest range for the finishing touches. Click the Recipes tab at the top of this page to find our delicious chicken recipes. Expertly selected for freshness and quality. From trusted farms. Our Finest chickens are free to roam on grassy pastures and are fed a corn rich diet for a beautifully full flavour.
  • 100% British Chicken
  • Fresh class A, without giblets
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • 100% British chicken

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 48 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated below 4ºC. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 see front of label. Place in a roasting tin, in centre of a preheated oven and cook for recommended time on front of label, basting occasionally. If breast browns too quickly cover with foil.
(40 mins per kg + 20 mins).
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 48 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Number of uses

Printed online Servings

Warnings

  • Caution
  • This product will contain bones.

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 125g
Energy704kJ / 169kcal880kJ / 211kcal
Fat9.7g12.1g
Saturates2.6g3.3g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein20.3g25.4g
Salt0.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution This product will contain bones.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

16 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

Help other customers like you

yum yum yum

4 stars

the best flavoured chicken you can get. its hard to go back to the normal after this. the only pity of these ones is there not overally that big but the flavours great!

best chicken I have ever tasted 100% I wont buy an

5 stars

best chicken I have ever tasted 100% I wont buy any other chicken so tender and tasty

Rancid “Finest” corn fed chicken

1 stars

Rancid when opened whilst still in date. Smell of rotting meat and faeces.

IT WAS VERY GOOD QUALITY. I MADE A PAELLA AND MY F

5 stars

IT WAS VERY GOOD QUALITY. I MADE A PAELLA AND MY FRIENDS ENJOYED VERY MUCH .THE FLESH WAS FIRM AND VERY TASTY.

Overpriced, tough and lacking in taste.

1 stars

Overpriced, tough and lacking in taste. Don't waste your money on this.

Excellent value for corn feed chicken. Extra flavo

5 stars

Excellent value for corn feed chicken. Extra flavour and extra healthy chicken.

This is one of the fattiest chickens I’ve ever eat

1 stars

This is one of the fattiest chickens I’ve ever eaten. The taste was bland - and not at all like a free range one should taste like. Perhaps it’s the fact it has been corn fed (which makes it very yellow) but I will never buy this again!

Well worth the extra money

5 stars

Delicious chicken. We (OH & me) had two meals from it and plenty of leftovers for our cats which they appreciated. Well worth paying extra and higher welfare standards too. Win - win!

Tastiest we’ve found....

5 stars

We have found these to be the tastiest of all the Supermarkets Best Chickens. Certainly worth paying the extra pennies for. It’s now the only ones we will buy if we don’t manage to grow our own...👍

Great taste, good value.

5 stars

Have this every week. Great taste and good value. Plus free range, good for the chicken. Happy days.

1-10 of 16 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Parsnips Loose

£ 0.18
£1.18/kg

Tesco Broccoli Loose

£ 0.64
£1.68/kg

Tesco Baking Potatoes Loose

£ 0.30
£1.00/kg

Tesco Organic Carrots 700G

£ 1.00
£1.43/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here