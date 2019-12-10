Tesco Finest British Cornfed Free Range Whole Chicken

yum yum yum
the best flavoured chicken you can get. its hard to go back to the normal after this. the only pity of these ones is there not overally that big but the flavours great!
best chicken I have ever tasted 100% I wont buy an
best chicken I have ever tasted 100% I wont buy any other chicken so tender and tasty
Rancid “Finest” corn fed chicken
Rancid when opened whilst still in date. Smell of rotting meat and faeces.
IT WAS VERY GOOD QUALITY. I MADE A PAELLA AND MY F
IT WAS VERY GOOD QUALITY. I MADE A PAELLA AND MY FRIENDS ENJOYED VERY MUCH .THE FLESH WAS FIRM AND VERY TASTY.
Overpriced, tough and lacking in taste.
Overpriced, tough and lacking in taste. Don't waste your money on this.
Excellent value for corn feed chicken. Extra flavo
Excellent value for corn feed chicken. Extra flavour and extra healthy chicken.
This is one of the fattiest chickens I’ve ever eat
This is one of the fattiest chickens I’ve ever eaten. The taste was bland - and not at all like a free range one should taste like. Perhaps it’s the fact it has been corn fed (which makes it very yellow) but I will never buy this again!
Well worth the extra money
Delicious chicken. We (OH & me) had two meals from it and plenty of leftovers for our cats which they appreciated. Well worth paying extra and higher welfare standards too. Win - win!
Tastiest we’ve found....
We have found these to be the tastiest of all the Supermarkets Best Chickens. Certainly worth paying the extra pennies for. It’s now the only ones we will buy if we don’t manage to grow our own...👍
Great taste, good value.
Have this every week. Great taste and good value. Plus free range, good for the chicken. Happy days.