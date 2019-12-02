Tesco Goodness Macaroni Cheese 215G

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 327kJ / 78kcal

Product Description

  • Macaroni pasta shapes in a cheese sauce
  • Pack size: 215g

Information

Ingredients

Cooked Macaroni Pasta (42%) (Water, Durum Wheat Semolina), Water, Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (13%), Reconstituted Dried Skimmed Milk, Maize Starch, Sugar, Cheese Powder (Milk), Mustard Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Stabilisers (Sodium Phosphate, Sodium Polyphosphate), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Whey Powder (Milk), Salt, Colour (Mixed Carotenes).
 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Empty contents into a non-metallic bowl and cover.
Stir well before serving.
Category D 750 Watt: 800w, Category E 850 Watt: 900w
Step: Heat on full power, Category D 750 Watt: 1 min, Category E 850 Watt: 1 min
Step: Remove cover and stir. Re-cover, then,
Step: Heat on full power, Category D 750 Watt: 1 min, Category E 850 Watt: ½ min
Step: Total Time, Category D 750 Watt: 2 mins, Category E 850 Watt: 1½ mins

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 2-3 minutes, stirring frequently.
Do not allow to boil.
Time: 2-3 mins

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Box. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

215g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA can (215g)
Energy327kJ / 78kcal702kJ / 167kcal
Fat3.0g6.5g
Saturates1.5g3.2g
Carbohydrate10.1g21.7g
Sugars1.2g2.6g
Fibre0.6g1.3g
Protein2.3g4.9g
Salt0.4g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Not the best, but not bad. Helpful in a pinch. I a

4 stars

Not the best, but not bad. Helpful in a pinch. I add lots of black pepper and I’ve been adding a bit of mustard since reading another reviewer mention it, helps give it a bit more flavour. The sauce is quite thin. Pretty good for the price though.

Great healthy pasta for a vegetarian household feeding children

5 stars

Great for when you do not have much time

Slides over... easy to eat... can be microwaves.

3 stars

I always have some of this in the cupboard, but always have to add to it... I use mustard to give it flavour. On its own this product has hardly any flavour.... perhaps more cheese with a good bite in it would cheer it up?

