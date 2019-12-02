Tesco Goodness Macaroni Cheese 215G

Not the best, but not bad. Helpful in a pinch. I a
Not the best, but not bad. Helpful in a pinch. I add lots of black pepper and I’ve been adding a bit of mustard since reading another reviewer mention it, helps give it a bit more flavour. The sauce is quite thin. Pretty good for the price though.
Great healthy pasta for a vegetarian household feeding children
Great for when you do not have much time
Slides over... easy to eat... can be microwaves.
I always have some of this in the cupboard, but always have to add to it... I use mustard to give it flavour. On its own this product has hardly any flavour.... perhaps more cheese with a good bite in it would cheer it up?