Wash & Go 2 In 1 Sport Shampoo Conditioner 200Ml

Product Description
- 2 in 1 Shampoo & Conditioner Sport
- Wash & Go Sport 2in1 delicately cleanses and moisturizes your hair leaving it soft, strong and healthy. Its special menthol fragrance ensures an intensely refreshing feeling, making it ideal to be used after every physical activity.
- Refreshes your hair and scalp
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Glycol Distearate, Cetyl Alcohol, Cocamide MEA, Dimethicone, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Menthol, Parfum, Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Chloride, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Sodium Benzoate, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Citronellol, Limonene
Produce of
Made in Italy with love
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Massage into wet hair, lather and rinse thoroughly.
Distributor address
- Ceuta Healthcare,
- Hill House,
- 41 Richmond Hill,
- Bournemouth,
- England,
- BH2 6HS.
Net Contents
200ml ℮
