Wash & Go 2 In 1 Universal Shampoo Conditioner 200Ml

Wash & Go 2 In 1 Universal Shampoo Conditioner 200Ml
£ 1.00
£0.50/100ml

Product Description

  • 2 in 1 Shampoo & Conditioner Classic
  • Wash & Go Classic 2in1 is your ideal solution for clean, strong and healthy hair. Its formula delicately cleanses your hair ensuring at the same time a deep moisturising and protective action.
  • Clean, strong and healthy hair
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Glycol Distearate, Cetyl Alcohol, Cocamide MEA, Dimethicone, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Parfum, Trimethylolpropane Tricaprylate/Tricaprate, Hydrogenated Polydecene, Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Chloride, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Sodium Benzoate, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Citronellol, Limonene

Produce of

Made in Italy with love

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Massage into wet hair, lather and rinse thoroughly.

Distributor address

  • Ceuta Healthcare,
  • Hill House,
  • 41 Richmond Hill,
  • Bournemouth,
  • England,
  • BH2 6HS.

Net Contents

200mg ℮

