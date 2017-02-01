Tesco 1M Hdmi Lead Tch1ss13

electrical product
I bought this recently at a good competitive price. I chose to click and collect and found the turn around time for delivery excellent, being exactly as promised at time of purchase. The product did exactly as it said on the write up and I have no doubt about recommending to friends.
Simple and easy
Normal hdmi cable, bought yesterday, collected today, easy
Does the job
Bought to accompany a new blu ray player, works fine. Pleased with it.
Good value
I bought this hdmi lead and have been very pleased with it, just what I needed and really good value for money
Great value
Excellent value great cable brought to use with sky TVs.
Good quality for the price
I bought this product two weeks ago and I have no complaint about it. Seems to have a good quality.
Does the job!
I bought this about a month ago for my DVD player, great product for the low price.
Good Product
Recently bought it, works fine. The delivery was a day later than it said on the email so had to go out and buy another one just in case it didn't arrive.
Value for money
Does it exactly what it's meant to. If your TV is quite big then I'd recommend a longer cable - 1m isn't as long as you'd think!