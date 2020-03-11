By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Olay Total Effects Bb Cream Fair Moisturiser 50Ml

image 1 of Olay Total Effects Bb Cream Fair Moisturiser 50Ml
£ 7.50
£15.00/100ml

Offer

  • Olay Total Effects 7in1 BB Day Cream for Fair Shade with SPF15 is an anti-ageing moisturiser for even skin tone. It fights the 7 signs of ageing for a radiant and fabulous skin while a touch of foundation instantly evens complexion. It’s Olay’s simple, smart approach for youthful, healthier looking skin that can better stand the test of time. It gives 7 skin benefits in one product: 1. Reduces the appearance of wrinkles 2. Moisturises 3. Evens skin tone 4. Refines look of pores 5. Smoothes the texture of the skin 6. Brightens 7. Helps to restore skin's firmness.It contains Niacinamide and Antioxidants. Olay Total Effects BB Cream exfoliates to enhance skin’s surface natural self-renewal process for healthier looking skin. Its non-greasy, fast absorbing formula will not clog the pores of the skin.
  • Olay Total Effects 7in1 BB Day Cream for Fair Shade with SPF15
  • A touch of foundation instantly evens complexion
  • Fights the 7 signs of ageing for a glowing and fabulous skin
  • 7 benefits in one help keep skin at its radiant best with even tone
  • Broad Spectrum SPF 15 helps protect from sun damage
  • Exfoliates to enhance skin’s surface natural self-renewal process
  • Fast-Absorbing, Non-Greasy formula
  • Will not clog pores
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Niacinamide, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Dimethicone, Titanium Dioxide, Isopropyl Isostearate, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Octocrylene, Panthenol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Zinc Oxide (Nano), Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, PEG-4, Dimethiconol, Sorbitan Stearate, Laureth-7, Cetearyl Glucoside, Cetearyl Alcohol, PEG-4 Laurate, PEG-4 Dilaurate, Stearic Acid, Palmitic Acid, Stearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Behenyl Alcohol, Arachidyl Alcohol, Polyacrylamide, Polyethylene, Carbomer, Triethanolamine, PEG-100 Stearate, Ammonium Polyacrylate, Triethoxycaprylylsilane, Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate, C13-14 Alkane, Alumina, Silica, Benzyl Alcohol, Methylparaben, Ethylparaben, Propylparaben, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Parfum, Benzyl Salicylate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, CI 77492, CI 77491, CI 77499

Produce of

Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Smooth evenly over your face and neck every day.

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs, rinse well with water. If skin or eye irritation develops, discontinue use.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 917 7197
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

50 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Excellent!

5 stars

One of the best moisturisers I have used. I have used many high end products but always come back to Olay. Such a trusted product.

Moisturised glowy skin

4 stars

I purchased this as I liked that it offered a multi target solution for my skincare needs. The design of the product was different from other products available, and is aesthetically pleasing and easy to use. This has a light, lotion texture and is easily absorbed. My skin looks and feels moisturised and nourished, and has a beautiful glow but I didn't notice a reduction in fine lines and wrinkles.

Great!

4 stars

Feels light on the skin, to be fare it does moisturises skin more than i thought it would.

sadly not for me

3 stars

Unfortunately it is way too orange for me. As there was no tester available I took a chance thinking fair would be OK. The colour choices aren't great as there appears to be just the two available. Otherwise it feels nice enough on even for someone who rarely wears make-up, applies easily and goes a long way.

Great!

4 stars

Awesome product! I would recommend this to anyone.

Excellent!

5 stars

A fab cream for my face love using this as it has a factor SPF15 and anti age, in what I need now I'm in my late forties, I would reccommend this product, plus Olay have a huge seletion too choose from too suit any type of skin.

Must have!!

5 stars

I got to try this product & i loved it. It leaves my skin so soft & really does even out my pale white skin tone. I gave some testers to my mum who now swears by this & it's now what I get her for Christmas & birthdays so she never runs out.

Excellent!

5 stars

I have tried numerous face creams and serums, but I keep coming back to this product. My skin feels moisturised but not greasy. There is good SPF factor either 15 or 30. The night cream is also lovely.

Excellent!

5 stars

Absolutely love this cream gives my skin a lovely all year round glow. Highly recommend

Average!

2 stars

Was attracted to this product due to the SPF which a lot of moisturisers dont have. Unfortunately this does seem to affect the consistency which had a little of the feel of suncream which doesnt feel too good on the skin.

