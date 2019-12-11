By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
K.A. Sparkling Pineapple Drink 2 Litre

K.A. Sparkling Pineapple Drink 2 Litre
£ 1.00
£0.05/100ml

Offer

Each 250ml serving* contains,*Each pack contains 8 x 250ml servings
  • Energy211kJ 50kcal
    3%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars12g
    13%
  • Salt0.02g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 84kJ/20kcal

Product Description

  • Sparkling Pineapple Flavour Soft Drink with Sugar and Sweeteners
  • Visit us at kadrinks.com or follow us on Twitter @kadrinks
  • KA wouldn't be complete without this tropical flavour. Deliciously tangy and sweet, KA Pineapple will take you straight to the beach.
  • Ever since Kenny Abbot brought the first authentic Caribbean flavours to the UK, KA has been a integral part of urban life. KA continues to be a part of the community supporting the urban music scene and up and coming talent.
  • KA - The Kool Taste of the Caribbean
  • Sparkling Pineapple Flavour Soft Drink
  • Pack size: 2l

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Flavourings, Safflower Concentrate, Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Preservative (Sodium Benzoate), Stabilisers (Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosin, Sucrose Acetate Isobutyrate)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days. Best Before End - See Below Label or Shoulder of Bottle

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink Kool

Number of uses

Each pack contains 8 x 250ml servings

Name and address

  • Freepost RRGU-SERY-RSAK,
  • AG Barr p.l.c.,
  • Glasgow,
  • G68 9HD,
  • UK.

Net Contents

2l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy 84kJ/20kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 4.8g
of which sugars 4.8g
Protein 0g
Salt 0.01g

