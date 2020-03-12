By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Blocked Nose Relief 12 Capsules

Tesco Blocked Nose Relief 12 Capsules
Product Description

  Tesco Health Blocked Nose Relief Capsules 12s
  Phenylephrine hydrochloride Please read the enclosed leaflet carefully before you take this product. Each capsule contains the active ingredient: Phenylephrine Hydrochloride 12.2mg Also contains: Lactose Monohydrate. MA Holder: Wrafton Laboratories Limited, Braunton, Devon EX33 2DL. PL 12063/0075.
  Your capsules are for the relief of nasal decongestion, particularly when associated with colds and flu or hayfever.

Keep all medicines out of the reach and sight of children Do not use these capsules after the date shown on the pack. Do not store above 25°C. Store in the original packaging to protect from moisture.

Produced in the U.K.

  Directions for use: Swallow the capsules whole with water. Do not chew. Adults, the elderly and children 12 years and over: 1 capsule every 6 hours, as required. Do not take more than 4 capsules in any 24 hour period. Do not give to children under 12 years. Do not take for longer than 7 days unless you have been advised to do so by your doctor. Do not exceed the stated dose Consult your doctor if symptoms persist or worsen. Please read the enclosed leaflet carefully before use.

  Keep all medicines out of reach and sight of children.

  Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  U.K

Keep all medicines out of reach and sight of children.

Brilliant!

After weeks of sinus problems following a cold and having tried most brands of tablets, sprays etc., I purchased these. After two doses I slept all night and was able to breathe through nose upon waking. Great to find treatment that does what it claims to do.

It dried up my blocked nose!

This is great! I have a sore throat and blocked nose but this product dried it up for hours at a time. So I could breath through my nose and use my CPAP machine at night and could suck strepsils. It is better than the "Cold Relief capsules" which only contain 5mg of Phenylephrine hydrochloride, this has 12.2mg and no paracetamol so I can take my usual paracetamol separately.

