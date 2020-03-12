Tesco Blocked Nose Relief 12 Capsules

Brilliant!
After weeks of sinus problems following a cold and having tried most brands of tablets, sprays etc., I purchased these. After two doses I slept all night and was able to breathe through nose upon waking. Great to find treatment that does what it claims to do.
It dried up my blocked nose!
This is great! I have a sore throat and blocked nose but this product dried it up for hours at a time. So I could breath through my nose and use my CPAP machine at night and could suck strepsils. It is better than the "Cold Relief capsules" which only contain 5mg of Phenylephrine hydrochloride, this has 12.2mg and no paracetamol so I can take my usual paracetamol separately.