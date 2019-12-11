By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dr Oetker Giant Chocolate Stars 20G

Dr Oetker Giant Chocolate Stars 20G
£ 1.60
£8.00/100g

Product Description

  • Star Shaped Milk and White Chocolate
  • Join our Webake Community to showcase your bakes, getting involved with challenges and see what others are baking.
  • For recipes and inspiration, head to our website: www.oetker.co.uk. Alternatively, follow us on Facebook - Dr. Oetker Baking - for tips and tricks direct to your news feed
  • Everyone loves chocolate, and these Dr. Oetker Chocolate Star decorations are perfect for adding to any bakes.
  • Each pack contains 10 milk and white chocolate stars.
  • These giant chocolate stars are easy to use and ideal for baking with kids and creating a stylish finish.
  • Pack size: 20g

Information

Ingredients

Milk chocolate stars (50%) (sugar, cocoa butter, whole milk powder, cocoa mass, milk fat, emulsifier (soya lecithins), flavouring), Cocoa solids 32% minimum, Milk solids 20% minimum, White chocolate stars (50%) (sugar, cocoa butter, whole milk powder, emulsifier (soya lecithins), flavouring)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts (Hazelnuts)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End See base of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • For best results, place on icing just before it sets and on ice cream and desserts just before serving.
  • Contains 6 milk and 6 white chocolate stars.

Name and address

  • Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4600 Park Approach,
  • Thorpe Park,
  • Leeds,
  • LS15 8GB,
  • UK.

  • Get in Touch
  • Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4600 Park Approach,
  • Thorpe Park,
  • Leeds,
  • LS15 8GB,
  • UK.
  • crt@oetker.co.uk
  • www.oetker.co.uk
  • For Dr. Oetker Ireland, visit crt@oetker.ie
  • www.oetker.ie

Net Contents

20g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy 2411 kJ/579 kcal
Fat 38 g
of which saturates 24 g
Carbohydrate 52 g
of which sugars 52 g
Protein 5.8 g
Salt 0.20 g

