Dr Oetker Giant Chocolate Stars 20G
Product Description
- Star Shaped Milk and White Chocolate
- Everyone loves chocolate, and these Dr. Oetker Chocolate Star decorations are perfect for adding to any bakes.
- Each pack contains 10 milk and white chocolate stars.
- These giant chocolate stars are easy to use and ideal for baking with kids and creating a stylish finish.
- Pack size: 20g
Information
Ingredients
Milk chocolate stars (50%) (sugar, cocoa butter, whole milk powder, cocoa mass, milk fat, emulsifier (soya lecithins), flavouring), Cocoa solids 32% minimum, Milk solids 20% minimum, White chocolate stars (50%) (sugar, cocoa butter, whole milk powder, emulsifier (soya lecithins), flavouring)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts (Hazelnuts)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End See base of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- For best results, place on icing just before it sets and on ice cream and desserts just before serving.
- Contains 6 milk and 6 white chocolate stars.
Name and address
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB,
- UK.
Return to
- Get in Touch
- crt@oetker.co.uk
- www.oetker.co.uk
- For Dr. Oetker Ireland, visit crt@oetker.ie
- www.oetker.ie
Net Contents
20g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy
|2411 kJ/579 kcal
|Fat
|38 g
|of which saturates
|24 g
|Carbohydrate
|52 g
|of which sugars
|52 g
|Protein
|5.8 g
|Salt
|0.20 g
