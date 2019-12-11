Dr Oetker Designer Icing Pouch Blue 140G
Product Description
- Piping Pouch filled with Soft Blue Icing
- Take your cakes, biscuits and buns to the next level with our Dr. Oetker Designer Icing.
- Easily decorate and add personalised messages to any of your bakes.
- The designer icing is simple to use and comes with 4 nozzles that easily attach to the top - skipping out the mess and fuss of a typical piping bag, making it perfect for cupcakes and kids baking on a rainy weekend.
- Established over 100 years ago in Germany, Dr. Oetker has developed ahead of the industry and enjoys a reputation as one of the most trusted food brands internationally.
- Starting with our Baking Powder measured sachets, the company has gone from strength to strength, playing a key role in all aspects of baking - from the raising agents, icings and decorations. We're always here to inspire, educate and entertain so you can get the best baking feeling.
- Our Designer piping icings are conveniently are easy to use and mess-free
- 4 different nozzles for piping different designs is included in the pack
- Perfect for writing and creating designs on your bakes
- Re-sealable cap so you can store the icing until use again
- Pack size: 140g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Water, Vegetable oils (palm, rapeseed), Glucose syrup, Colouring food (concentrate from spirulina), Modified starch (maize, tapioca), Emulsifier (polysorbate 60), Preservative (potassium sorbate), Flavouring, Acidity regulator (citric acid)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Do not refrigerate pouch.
Preparation and Usage
- For best results knead pouch well before use. Can also be placed in a bowl of warm water for 1 minute to soften.
- Remove cap and attach nozzle to pouch.
- Gently squeeze icing pouch applying even pressure.
- To avoid excess air, push icing down pouch as you pipe.
- After use wash nozzle, wipe end of pouch and replace cap securely.
- Decorated items may be refrigerated but Do Not Refrigerate Pouch.
- Writing Nozzle
- Use this nozzle for writing, dots, stems, fine lines and borders. For thicker lines the tube can be used without a nozzle.
- Ribbon Nozzle
- Use for fancy borders, edging and leaves.
- Star Nozzle
- Use for simple flowers, stars and decorative borders.
- Petal Nozzle
- Use for borders and petal decorations.
Warnings
- WARNING
- Not suitable for children under 36 months - choking hazard.
Name and address
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB,
- UK.
Lower age limit
36 Months
Net Contents
140g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy
|1642 kJ/388 kcal
|Fat
|6.1 g
|of which saturates
|2.3 g
|Carbohydrate
|83 g
|of which sugars
|81 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|0.01 g
Safety information
WARNING Not suitable for children under 36 months - choking hazard.
