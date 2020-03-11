Ogx Moroccan Argan Oil Conditioner 385Ml

Not worth it
No different to any of the cheaper conditioners out there, didn't make my hair feel any better than normal not worth the big price tag (I got it half price too)
Painful
Bought this a while ago and stopped as my scalp was really painful after using it. I recently bought s travel size without thinking and it did exactly the same. I told my teenage daughters who then told me they had used the one I had stopped using and had exactly the same problem. Not sure what ingredient does it but it is the only conditioner I have ever used that has caused a painful scalp
Religious
This is a family staple in our family. Mother brother sister auntie cousins nieces and nephews.
Great Gift
I bought this product along with the shampoo and some argan oil and spray for a new mum - she absolutely loved it!! It's the perfect treatment for any hair but as a new mum she really appreciated it
Excellent product
This is one of my favourite conditioners - smells absolutely gorgeous (always important!), is one of the few hair products that makes my hair soft and silky, and I'm always on the look out for it when it's on offer as I don't normally tend to spend that much on hair products. However, due to the packaging, it's quite difficult not to get quite a lot of wastage when the bottle is almost empty as it's very hard to get it all out.