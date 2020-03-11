By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ogx Moroccan Argan Oil Conditioner 385Ml

3.5(5)Write a review
Ogx Moroccan Argan Oil Conditioner 385Ml
£ 7.00
£1.82/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Renewing + Argan Oil of Morocco Conditioner
  • Helps to instantly penetrate the hair shaft restoring shine & softness
  • Strengthens hair
  • Contains a precious blend of Moroccan argan oil
  • A unique, precious formula with argan oil of Morocco helps to penetrate the hair shaft. Discover restored strength, shine, softness, and seductive, silky perfection.
  • Hair care system*
  • *Includes shampoo and conditioner
  • Why You Want It...
  • This exotic, precious formula with argan oil of Morocco helps to penetrate, moisturize, revive and create softness and strength while helping to protect your hair from harmful styling heat. Discover smooth, sexy tresses.
  • Sulfate free surfactants
  • Beauty pure and simple
  • Pack size: 385ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Glycerin, Dimethicone, Argania Spinosa (Argan) Kernel Oil, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut/Noix De Coco) Oil, Persea Gratissima (Avocado/Avocat) Oil, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa/Cacao) Seed Butter, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Panthenol, Ethyl Trisiloxane, Glycol Distearate, Glycol Stearate, Ceteareth-20, Isopropyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Tetrasodium EDTA, DMDM Hydantoin, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum/Fragrance, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Limonene, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxyisohexyl 3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Linalool, CI 16035/Red 40, CI 19140/Yellow 5

Produce of

Made in UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use... After shampooing apply conditioner generously to hair, working through to ends. Wait 3-5 minutes. Rinse hair thoroughly.
  • For best results use in conjunction with other OGX products.

Warnings

  • Warning: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs rinse immediately. Keep away from children.

Name and address

  • OGX Beauty Ltd,
  • Berkshire,
  • SL6 3UG,
  • United Kingdom.

Net Contents

385ml ℮

5 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Not worth it

2 stars

No different to any of the cheaper conditioners out there, didn't make my hair feel any better than normal not worth the big price tag (I got it half price too)

Painful

1 stars

Bought this a while ago and stopped as my scalp was really painful after using it. I recently bought s travel size without thinking and it did exactly the same. I told my teenage daughters who then told me they had used the one I had stopped using and had exactly the same problem. Not sure what ingredient does it but it is the only conditioner I have ever used that has caused a painful scalp

Religious

4 stars

This is a family staple in our family. Mother brother sister auntie cousins nieces and nephews.

Great Gift

5 stars

I bought this product along with the shampoo and some argan oil and spray for a new mum - she absolutely loved it!! It's the perfect treatment for any hair but as a new mum she really appreciated it

Excellent product

5 stars

This is one of my favourite conditioners - smells absolutely gorgeous (always important!), is one of the few hair products that makes my hair soft and silky, and I'm always on the look out for it when it's on offer as I don't normally tend to spend that much on hair products. However, due to the packaging, it's quite difficult not to get quite a lot of wastage when the bottle is almost empty as it's very hard to get it all out.

