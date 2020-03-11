Ogx Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo 385Ml
Product Description
- Renewing + Argan Oil of Morocco Shampoo
- Helps to instantly penetrate the hair shaft restoring shine & softness
- Strengthens hair
- Contains a precious blend of Moroccan argan oil
- A unique, precious formula with argan oil of Morocco helps to penetrate the hair shaft. Discover restored strength, shine, softness, and seductive, silky perfection.
- Why You Want It... This exotic, precious formula with argan oil of Morocco helps to penetrate, moisturize, revive and create softness and strength while helping to protect your hair from harmful styling heat. Discover smooth, sexy tresses.
- Sulfate free surfactants
- Hair care system
- Beauty pure and simple
- Pack size: 385ML
Aqua/Water/Eau, Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Cocamidopropyl Hydroxysultaine, PPG-2 Hydroxyethyl Coco/Isostearamide, Sodium Chloride, Argania Spinosa (Argan) Kernel Oil, Panthenol, Dimethicone, Amodimethicone, Glycol Distearate, PEG-120 Methyl Glucose Dioleate, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Polyquaternium-6, Polyquaternium-10, Laureth-4, Laureth-23, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Cetrimonium Chloride, Trideceth-12, Citric Acid, Sorbitan Laurate, Sodium Hydroxide, Tetrasodium EDTA, Propylene Glycol, Diazolidinyl Urea, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum/Fragrance, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Linalool, Limonene, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Benzoate, CI 19140/Yellow 5, CI 16035/Red 40
Made in UK
- Directions for Use... Apply shampoo generously to wet hair, massage into a lather through to ends, then rinse the hair thoroughly. After shampooing, follow with conditioner.
- For best results use in conjunction with other OGX products.
- Warning: Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs rinse immediately.
- OGX Beauty Ltd,
- Berkshire,
- SL1 4DX,
- United Kingdom.
- Questions? ogxbeauty.com
385ml ℮
