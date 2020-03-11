Ogx Brazilian Keratin Conditioner 385Ml
Offer
Product Description
- Ever Straightening + Brazilian Keratin Smooth Conditioner
- Helps strengthen & soften the hair
- Gives hair a brilliant glow & luminescent shine
- Contains coconut oil, keratin proteins, avocado oil & cocoa butter
- Hair care system*
- *Includes shampoo and conditioner
- An exclusive formula with coconut oil, keratin proteins, avocado oil and cocoa butter helps to strengthen and soften the hair, while helping to smooth the cuticle for strong tresses, adding a brilliant glow and luminescent shine.
- Why You Want It... This rich formula with coconut oil and keratin proteins will help smooth and strengthen your curly or wavy tresses.
- Sulfate free surfactants
- Beauty pure and simple
- Pack size: 385ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua/Water/Eau, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Glycerin, Dimethicone, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut/Noix de Coco) Oil, Persea Gratissima (Avocado/Avocat) Oil, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa/Cacao) Seed Butter, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Panthenol, Ethyl Trisiloxane, Ceteareth-20, Glycol Distearate, Glycol Stearate, Isopropyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Tetrasodium EDTA, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Phenoxyethanol, DMDM Hydantoin, Parfum/Fragrance, CI 16035/Red 40, CI 19140/Yellow 5, CI 42090/Blue 1
Produce of
Made in UK
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for Use... After shampooing, apply conditioner generously to hair, working through to ends. Wait 3-5 minutes. Rinse hair thoroughly.
- For best results use in conjunction with other OGX products.
Warnings
- Warning: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs rinse immediately. Keep away from children.
Name and address
- OGX Beauty Ltd,
- Berkshire,
- SL6 3UG,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- Questions?
- ogxbeauty.com
- OGX Beauty Ltd,
- Berkshire,
- SL6 3UG,
- United Kingdom.
Net Contents
385ml ℮
Safety information
Warning: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs rinse immediately. Keep away from children.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020