Ogx Brazilian Keratin Shampoo 385Ml

£ 7.00
£1.82/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Ever Straightening + Brazilian Keratin Smooth Shampoo
  • Helps strengthen & soften the hair
  • Gives hair a brilliant glow & luminescent shine
  • Contains coconut oil, keratin proteins, avocado oil & cocoa butter
  • An exclusive formula with coconut oil, keratin proteins, avocado oil and cocoa butter helps to strengthen and soften the hair, while helping to smooth the cuticle for strong tresses, adding a brilliant glow and luminescent shine.
  • Why You Want It... This rich formula with coconut oil and keratin proteins will help smooth and strengthen your curly or wavy tresses.
  • Sulfate free surfactants
  • Hair care system
  • Beauty pure and simple
  • Pack size: 385ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Cocamidopropyl Hydroxysultaine, PPG-2 Hydroxyethyl Coco/Isostearamide, Sodium Chloride, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut/Noix De Coco) Oil, Persea Gratissima (Avocado/Avocat) Oil, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa/Cacao) Seed Butter, Panthenol, Dimethicone, Amodimethicone, Glycol Stearate, PEG-120 Methyl Glucose Dioleate, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Polyquaternium-6, Polyquaternium-10, Laureth-4, Laureth-23, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Trideceth-12, Cetrimonium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, Propylene Glycol, Citric Acid, Sorbitan Laurate, Tetrasodium EDTA, Diazolidinyl Urea, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum/Fragrance, CI 16035/Red 40, CI 19140/Yellow 5, CI 42090/Blue 1

Produce of

Made in UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use... Apply shampoo generously to wet hair, massage into a lather through to ends, then rinse the hair thoroughly. After shampooing, follow with conditioner.
  • For best results use in conjunction with other OGX products.

Warnings

  • Warning: Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs rinse immediately.

Distributor address

  • OGX Beauty Ltd,
  • Berkshire,
  • SL1 4DX,
  • United Kingdom.

Net Contents

385ml ℮

Safety information

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Great For Hair

5 stars

Love this product, easy to use. . . . I will purchase it again!

