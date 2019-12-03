Tesco 4 Skinless Wild Alaskan Salmon Fillets 330G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging.

All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.



Grill

Instructions: Medium from frozen.

Place 2 fillets on kitchen foil in the base of a grill pan and brush on both sides with a little olive oil. Place under a pre-heated grill for 18 minutes. Turn once halfway during cooking.



Oven cook

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6.

For best results oven cook from frozen. Place 2 fillets, brushed on both sides with a little olive oil, on kitchen foil. Add one tablespoon of water and loosely wrap. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 21-26 minutes.

