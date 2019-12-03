Tesco 4 Skinless Wild Alaskan Salmon Fillets 330G

?
Produced/processed in China. Was frozen I cooked one fillet, did not taste, smell or look like salmon, strongly resembled tilapia [man made fish]!
Love salmon in my trying to be healthy diet but these were tiny and tasteless.... come on tesco how many bad reviews do you need to look at your products!
The fish was white once cooked and smelt really fishy - we didn't even attempt eating it
We bought these but couldn't eat them. They were tough and ugh. Not worth the saving. Better to pay a little more IMHO.
like chewing Gandhi's flip-flop ..lol...that was enough for me.. was going to buy some grateful for the reviews...digusting rubbish...might stick with tuna..
Poor quality on 3 of the 4 fish portions. After defrosting the fish was mushy and i couldnt even pick it up as it had consistency of porridge. Whole idea of buying frozen fish is its supposed to be caught and frozen that day but this looked like it was months old. Threw them away. BTW it had only been in my freezer for a couple of weeks.
Steamed the salmon in the usual way, usually fresh salmon is soft and succulent, this was try and tough. Keep trying frozen fish to see if it is any good but always disappointed. Only fresh fish for us from now on.
Salmon good. Packed in plastic outer bag with each fillet separately sealed in plastic. I will not buy again.
It's from China. Be worried people.
Really unpleasant, ropey texture and horrible tang.