Tesco 4 Skinless Wild Alaskan Salmon Fillets 330G

1.5(20)Write a review
£ 3.70
£11.22/kg
One typical fillet
  • Energy367kJ 87kcal
    4%
  • Fat1.8g
    3%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 442kJ / 105kcal

Product Description

  • Skinless, deboned wild Alaskan Pacific pink salmon (Oncorhynchus gorbuscha) fillets with a protective ice glaze.
  • Hand cut salmon, frozen for freshness to lock in flavour
  • Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Cook from frozen 26 mins
  • Tender & flavoursome
  • Pack size: 330g

Information

Ingredients

Pink Salmon (Fish).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Grill
Instructions: Medium from frozen.
Place 2 fillets on kitchen foil in the base of a grill pan and brush on both sides with a little olive oil. Place under a pre-heated grill for 18 minutes. Turn once halfway during cooking.

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6.
For best results oven cook from frozen. Place 2 fillets, brushed on both sides with a little olive oil, on kitchen foil. Add one tablespoon of water and loosely wrap. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 21-26 minutes.

Produce of

Produced in China using salmon

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

20 Reviews

Average of 1.3 stars

Help other customers like you

?

1 stars

Produced/processed in China. Was frozen I cooked one fillet, did not taste, smell or look like salmon, strongly resembled tilapia [man made fish]!

Not good

1 stars

Love salmon in my trying to be healthy diet but these were tiny and tasteless.... come on tesco how many bad reviews do you need to look at your products!

Wouldn't recommend

1 stars

The fish was white once cooked and smelt really fishy - we didn't even attempt eating it

Not very good

1 stars

We bought these but couldn't eat them. They were tough and ugh. Not worth the saving. Better to pay a little more IMHO.

like chewing Gandhi's flip-flop ..lol...that was e

1 stars

like chewing Gandhi's flip-flop ..lol...that was enough for me.. was going to buy some grateful for the reviews...digusting rubbish...might stick with tuna..

mushy salmon

1 stars

Poor quality on 3 of the 4 fish portions. After defrosting the fish was mushy and i couldnt even pick it up as it had consistency of porridge. Whole idea of buying frozen fish is its supposed to be caught and frozen that day but this looked like it was months old. Threw them away. BTW it had only been in my freezer for a couple of weeks.

Fresh is best

2 stars

Steamed the salmon in the usual way, usually fresh salmon is soft and succulent, this was try and tough. Keep trying frozen fish to see if it is any good but always disappointed. Only fresh fish for us from now on.

Salmon good. Packed in plastic outer bag with eac

3 stars

Salmon good. Packed in plastic outer bag with each fillet separately sealed in plastic. I will not buy again.

It''s from China!

1 stars

It's from China. Be worried people.

Not nice

1 stars

Really unpleasant, ropey texture and horrible tang.

1-10 of 20 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

