Dr Oetker Ground Arrowroot Sachets

Product Description
- Ground Arrowroot
- Join our Webake Community to showcase your bakes, getting involved with challenges and see what others are baking.
- For recipes and inspiration, head to our website: www.oetker.co.uk. Alternatively, follow us on Facebook - Dr. Oetker Baking - for tips and tricks direct to your news feed
- Dr. Oetker Ground Arrowroot is ideal for using as a general thickener in both sweet and savoury recipes. It's an essential ingredient in thickening glazes - providing a shiny finish but remaining transparent in colour (alternatives such as cornflour typically have a cloudy result).
- 1 Sachet = 1 Tablespoon
- Sealed sachet for freshness
- 1 sachet = 1 level tablespoon for convenience
Information
Ingredients
Tapioca starch
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End See seal of sachet.
Preparation and Usage
- Use the quantity of Ground Arrowroot as stated in your recipe.
- One sachet contains one measured level tablespoon for convenience.
- To make a glaze, use one sachet for every 150ml (1/4pt) of liquid, mix with a little cold water before adding to your liquid.
- Bring liquid to boiling point, remove from heat and stir until mixture thickens.
- Do not overboil as this may cause it to liquify and lose its thickening power.
Name and address
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB,
- UK.
Return to
- Get in Touch
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB,
- UK.
- crt@oetker.co.uk
- www.oetker.co.uk
- For Dr Oetker Ireland, visit www.oetker.ie
Net Contents
8g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy
|1497 kJ/352 kcal
|Fat
|0 g
|of which saturates
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|88 g
|of which sugars
|0 g
|Protein
|0.1 g
|Salt
|0 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019