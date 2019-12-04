Tesco 50% Fruit Muesli 750G

A daft decision on your part ....
! shall certainly NEVER buy it again - a very disappointing alternative to the Dorset Cereals version - AND more expensive! I assume you wanted the producers to write TESCO all over the packaging and they were not up for that nonsense - your decision has caused me considerable inconvenience - I am not impressed. I am happy with - for example - 'supplied to' or 'made for' Tesco by ....... but makers of products deserve to be recognised as such ,,,,,
This is good stuff. I like it as there is plenty of fruit, not too much crunchy stuff, and also not much wheat, or dried milk powder (if any?). For me though I like quite a lot of oats so premix my bag of muesli with about 15% oatmeal - perfect!
Good product
Great product. I mix this in with my breakfast weetabix so that I don’t need to add sugar
For breakfast but I like it with hot milk.
A great, healthy muesli
Tasty, full of fruit muesli. I am on a low fat diet and this has the lowest fat contact of the mueslis I have found. I often add a little extra fruit, and then low-fat yogurt instead of milk, to turn it into a very healthy dessert
Misleading
Colour of bag is too similar to ordinary 1kg muesli. Bought it by mistake (in spite of allergy warning) so have been picking out the apricot and apple! A further point. The bag is too small for the contents so it is difficult to reseal.
Fruit in every spoonful!
If you like a lot of fruit in your muesli, then buy this! It's bursting with fruit and absolutely delicious!
Not as good as Finest.
Loved Finest Berry & Cherry Muesli but discontinued. This is good but not as good.
Yummy guilty secret
Stays fresh after opening