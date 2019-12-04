By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 50% Fruit Muesli 750G

Tesco 50% Fruit Muesli 750G
£ 2.00
£0.27/100g
Per 50g
  • Energy720kJ 170kcal
    9%
  • Fat1.2g
    2%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars13.7g
    15%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1439kJ / 340kcal

Product Description

  • A blend of cereal flakes with mixed dried fruits.
  • Wholesome Multigrains Mixed with juicy raisins and fruits for a sweet, vibrant breakfast. We love breakfast. That's why we only work with millers who take pride in what they do and select the most flavourful grains for your cereal like they've been doing for decades.
  • Pack size: 750g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mixed Fruits (50%) [Sultanas, Raisins, Chopped Date [Date, Rice Flour], Dried Apricot [Apricot, Rice Flour, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)], Sweetened Dried Cranberries [Cranberry, Sugar], Dried Apple [Apple, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)]], Oat Flakes, Toasted Wheat Flakes, Wheat Flakes, Barley Flakes.

Allergy Information

  • May contain milk, almond, brazil nut, cashew, coconut, hazelnut, pecan and pistachio. Also, may contain peanuts, nuts and milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., The allergens in this product have changed.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Contents may settle during transit.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

15 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

750g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g
Energy1439kJ / 340kcal720kJ / 170kcal
Fat2.3g1.2g
Saturates0.5g0.3g
Carbohydrate69.2g34.6g
Sugars27.3g13.7g
Fibre6.5g3.3g
Protein7.4g3.7g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

A daft decision on your part ....

1 stars

! shall certainly NEVER buy it again - a very disappointing alternative to the Dorset Cereals version - AND more expensive! I assume you wanted the producers to write TESCO all over the packaging and they were not up for that nonsense - your decision has caused me considerable inconvenience - I am not impressed. I am happy with - for example - 'supplied to' or 'made for' Tesco by ....... but makers of products deserve to be recognised as such ,,,,,

This is good stuff. I like it as there is plenty o

4 stars

This is good stuff. I like it as there is plenty of fruit, not too much crunchy stuff, and also not much wheat, or dried milk powder (if any?). For me though I like quite a lot of oats so premix my bag of muesli with about 15% oatmeal - perfect!

Good product

5 stars

Great product. I mix this in with my breakfast weetabix so that I don’t need to add sugar

For breakfast but I like it with hot milk.

5 stars

For breakfast but I like it with hot milk.

A great, healthy muesli

5 stars

Tasty, full of fruit muesli. I am on a low fat diet and this has the lowest fat contact of the mueslis I have found. I often add a little extra fruit, and then low-fat yogurt instead of milk, to turn it into a very healthy dessert

Misleading

3 stars

Colour of bag is too similar to ordinary 1kg muesli. Bought it by mistake (in spite of allergy warning) so have been picking out the apricot and apple! A further point. The bag is too small for the contents so it is difficult to reseal.

Fruit in every spoonful!

5 stars

If you like a lot of fruit in your muesli, then buy this! It's bursting with fruit and absolutely delicious!

Not as good as Finest.

3 stars

Loved Finest Berry & Cherry Muesli but discontinued. This is good but not as good.

Yummy guilty secret

4 stars

Stays fresh after opening

