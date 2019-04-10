Tesco Instant Oats Porridge Pot Golden Syrup 55G

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 390kJ / 92kcal

Product Description

  • Instant oat porridge with a golden syrup flavour.
  • Wholegrain Oats A steaming pot of porridge, ready to enjoy in minutes
  • Pack size: 55g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Oat Flakes (62%), Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain wheat, almond, brazil nut, hazelnut and pecan. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts, nuts and wheat.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry, odour free place. Once opened, prepare and consume immediately.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove foil lid, stir and add boiling water to fill line (approx. 170ml). Stir well and stand for 2-3 minutes. Stir well before eating. Add more boiling water if required to adjust the consistency of the porridge. Do not reheat.

     

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Take care as product will be very hot.Hold above fill line.

Recycling info

Label. Card widely recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

55g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pot (55g)
Energy390kJ / 92kcal878kJ / 208kcal
Fat1.3g2.9g
Saturates0.2g0.5g
Carbohydrate15.9g35.8g
Sugars5.8g13.1g
Fibre1.3g2.9g
Protein3.6g8.1g
Salt0.04g0.08g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions, with 170ml boiling water.--

Safety information

Caution: Take care as product will be very hot.Hold above fill line.

Less water

3 stars

It's quite nice, the problem is the amount of water your directed to use. If you use the full amount it's swimming in water and you can very nearly drink it. I suggest you add in small amounts till your happy!

Yummy porridge for the price

5 stars

Really nice alternative to the pots I usually buy and at this price you can't beat it. Great tasting and easy to make, 5 stars

super buy

5 stars

my daughter suggested this and find it so easy and tasty

Love porridge

3 stars

I have porridge for breakfast every day and find this cheapest, cleanest and easiest way to make it. I have been buying Tesco porridge for quite some time, but noticed that the last delivery had less oats in the pot. If I filled to the "fill line" it was like porridge soup and the oats did not soften. I have purchased more as usual and hope that these will be better.

Tasty as any others I have had

4 stars

I need to put a little less water in than the line states as I find it a little bit watery otherwise, they are tasty and just sweet enough

