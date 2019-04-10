Tesco Instant Oats Porridge Pot Golden Syrup 55G

Less water
It's quite nice, the problem is the amount of water your directed to use. If you use the full amount it's swimming in water and you can very nearly drink it. I suggest you add in small amounts till your happy!
Yummy porridge for the price
Really nice alternative to the pots I usually buy and at this price you can't beat it. Great tasting and easy to make, 5 stars
super buy
my daughter suggested this and find it so easy and tasty
Love porridge
I have porridge for breakfast every day and find this cheapest, cleanest and easiest way to make it. I have been buying Tesco porridge for quite some time, but noticed that the last delivery had less oats in the pot. If I filled to the "fill line" it was like porridge soup and the oats did not soften. I have purchased more as usual and hope that these will be better.
Tasty as any others I have had
I need to put a little less water in than the line states as I find it a little bit watery otherwise, they are tasty and just sweet enough