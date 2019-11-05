By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Original Porridge Pot 55G

3(4)Write a review
£ 0.50
£0.91/100g
Each pot
  • Energy872kJ 206kcal
    10%
  • Fat2.9g
    4%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars9.2g
    10%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 388kJ / 92kcal

Product Description

  • Instant oat porridge.
  • Wholegrain Oats A steaming pot of porridge, ready to enjoy in minutes
  • Pack size: 55g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Oat Flakes (75%), Dried Skimmed Milk, Sugar.

Allergy Information

  • May contain wheat, almond, brazil nut, hazelnut and pecan. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts, nuts and wheat. Wheat contains gluten.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry, odour free place. Once opened, prepare and consume immediately.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove foil lid, stir and add boiling water to fill line (approx. 170ml). Stir well and stand for 2-3 minutes. Stir well before eating. Add more boiling water if required to adjust the consistency of the porridge. Do not reheat.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Take care as product will be very hot.Hold above fill line.

Recycling info

Label. Card widely recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

55g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pot (225g)
Energy388kJ / 92kcal872kJ / 206kcal
Fat1.3g2.9g
Saturates0.3g0.7g
Carbohydrate16.0g36.0g
Sugars4.1g9.2g
Fibre1.2g2.7g
Protein3.4g7.7g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions, with 170ml boiling water.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Take care as product will be very hot.Hold above fill line.

4 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Texture was fine, but far too sweet

3 stars

better than I expected - the first time i'd had instant porridge, I usually have jumbo oats, soaked overnight, Texture was fine, but it was far too sweet - doesn't need added sugar.

Just don't add salt...

1 stars

Unlike the name brand "Original" variety equivalents, this contains added sugar so it's useless if you take your oats with salt. Should be labeled "sweetened."

Too sweet

2 stars

Far too sweet, too much sugar.

exceedingly good value

5 stars

i bought this as it was somewhat cheaper than the more iconic brand, and i am glad i did. it is much more palatable and smoother. the oat size is a little smaller, but much tastier.

