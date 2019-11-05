Tesco Original Porridge Pot 55G

Texture was fine, but far too sweet
better than I expected - the first time i'd had instant porridge, I usually have jumbo oats, soaked overnight, Texture was fine, but it was far too sweet - doesn't need added sugar.
Just don't add salt...
Unlike the name brand "Original" variety equivalents, this contains added sugar so it's useless if you take your oats with salt. Should be labeled "sweetened."
Too sweet
Far too sweet, too much sugar.
exceedingly good value
i bought this as it was somewhat cheaper than the more iconic brand, and i am glad i did. it is much more palatable and smoother. the oat size is a little smaller, but much tastier.