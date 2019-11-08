By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Easy Oats Apple & Blueberry 360G

Tesco Easy Oats Apple & Blueberry 360G
£ 1.00
£0.28/100g
One sachet
  • Energy954kJ 226kcal
    11%
  • Fat5.6g
    8%
  • Saturates2.4g
    12%
  • Sugars15.8g
    18%
  • Salt0.19g
    3%

Typical values per 100g: Energy 442kJ / 105kcal

Product Description

  • Rolled oat flakes with dried apple and sweetened dried blueberries.
  • Scottish Oats Rolled wholegrain oats, mixed with dried fruit for a sweet porridge. We love breakfast. That's why we only work with millers who take pride in what they do and select the most flavourful grains for your cereals like they've been doing for decades. Beta glucans contribute to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels, as part of varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • Pack size: 360g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Oat Flakes (78%), Sugar, Dried Apple (1%), Sweetened Dried Blueberries (1%) [Blueberry, Sugar, Sunflower Oil], Flavourings.

Allergy Information

  • May contain milk, wheat, almond, brazil nut, cashew, coconut, hazelnut, pecan and pistachio. Also, may contain peanuts, nuts, wheat and milk. Wheat contains gluten. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., The allergens in this product have changed.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry, odour free place.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W / 900W 2 mins 45 secs / 2 mins 30 secs
Empty the contents of one sachet into a large microwaveable cereal bowl.
Stir in 180ml of semi-skimmed milk.
Cook on full power for 1 minute 45 seconds (800W) / 1 minute 30 seconds (900W), stir then cook on full power for another 1 minute (800W/900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Pump. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

360g e (10 x 36g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne sachet (36g)
Energy442kJ / 105kcal954kJ / 226kcal
Fat2.6g5.6g
Saturates1.1g2.4g
Carbohydrate15.4g33.3g
Sugars7.3g15.8g
Fibre1.1g2.4g
Protein4.4g9.5g
Salt0.09g0.19g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions, with 180ml semi-skimmed milk.--

Too sweet

3 stars

The flavour is nice but it's far too sweet for me. More like a pudding.

Tastes nice, but I wish the nutritional labeling w

3 stars

Tastes nice, but I wish the nutritional labeling was correct and also included the figures for when it is made with water - how can 100 grams have less calories than 36 grams?

Yummy

5 stars

Remember hating porridge as a child. Thought I'd give this a go now I'm in my 40's. I love love love it. Porridge with a little flavor is yummy. Very tasty. Very easy and quick to make in microwave, 2 minutes. Also in individual sachets so can take to work. Very happy I tried it.

Better than the branded product

5 stars

Tried this to an alternative to the branded product I normally would buy. Taste is superb as well is the value.

