Tesco Easy Oats Apple & Blueberry 360G

Too sweet
The flavour is nice but it's far too sweet for me. More like a pudding.
Tastes nice, but I wish the nutritional labeling w
Tastes nice, but I wish the nutritional labeling was correct and also included the figures for when it is made with water - how can 100 grams have less calories than 36 grams?
Yummy
Remember hating porridge as a child. Thought I'd give this a go now I'm in my 40's. I love love love it. Porridge with a little flavor is yummy. Very tasty. Very easy and quick to make in microwave, 2 minutes. Also in individual sachets so can take to work. Very happy I tried it.
Better than the branded product
Tried this to an alternative to the branded product I normally would buy. Taste is superb as well is the value.