Tesco Superberry Granola 500G

3(10)Write a review
Tesco Superberry Granola 500G
£ 1.97
£0.39/100g
Per 50g
  • Energy928kJ 221kcal
    11%
  • Fat6.6g
    9%
  • Saturates2.4g
    12%
  • Sugars8.7g
    10%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1856kJ / 441kcal

Product Description

  • Honey toasted oat clusters with mixed seeds, concentrated cranberry juice and freeze-dried fruit.
  • Wholegrain Oats Toasted oats with cranberries, blueberries, blackcurrants and seeds. We love breakfast. That's why we work with millers who take pride in what they do and select the most flavourful grains for your cereals like they've been doing for decades.
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Oat Flakes, Sugar, Palm Oil, Honey (3.5%), Mixed Seed (3%) [Sunflower Seeds, Pumpkin Seeds], Cranberry Concentrate, Coconut, Freeze-Dried Fruit (1.5%) [Blackcurrant, Cranberry Pieces, Blueberry].

Allergy Information

  • May contain milk, wheat, almond, brazil nut, cashew, hazelnut, pecan and pistachio. Also, may contain peanuts, nuts, wheat and milk.. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., The allergens in this product have changed.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Contents may settle during transit.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g
Energy1856kJ / 441kcal928kJ / 221kcal
Fat13.1g6.6g
Saturates4.8g2.4g
Carbohydrate66.5g33.3g
Sugars17.4g8.7g
Fibre5.5g2.8g
Protein11.6g5.8g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

10 Reviews

Average of 2.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Its OKAY // NOT THE BEST

3 stars

It doesnt taste too bad, not the best granola there is.

Let's Hunt the Fruit!

1 stars

I used to love this mixed in with my morning yoghurt but now - contrary to the photo on the packet - the fruit content is so minimal that I shan't be buying it again!

Shameful Palm Oil

1 stars

Not happy with having Palm oil in that does not appear come from a sustainable source.

Not many berries in it!

3 stars

It's tasty, but it used to have more berries in it. Now only 1.5% and more sugar than it should have.

3 berries if you're lucky

3 stars

would have liked some berries in it!

Fruity,crunchy but loads of sugar

4 stars

Only 4 stars because of high sugar content. Extremely tasty, fruity and crunchy but I could eat a whole bowlful....not very healthy.

Contains Palm Oil, won't buy again

1 stars

Why does it need to have Palm Oil in it? Tastes good but I will never buy again until the Palm Oil is replaced with something sustainable.

Very tasty granola

5 stars

Teamed up with Alpro Go dairy free yoghurt, this makes for a delicious breakfast. I used to like the Tesco Apple and Blueberry Granola too but can't seem to buy it now.

value for money

5 stars

buy this everytime i do a shop wish it came in bigger size

Tasty, but full of sugar and non healthy items

3 stars

Like all other granola, you think it's healthy but it's not. It's tasty though

