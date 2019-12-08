Tesco Superberry Granola 500G

Its OKAY // NOT THE BEST
It doesnt taste too bad, not the best granola there is.
Let's Hunt the Fruit!
I used to love this mixed in with my morning yoghurt but now - contrary to the photo on the packet - the fruit content is so minimal that I shan't be buying it again!
Shameful Palm Oil
Not happy with having Palm oil in that does not appear come from a sustainable source.
Not many berries in it!
It's tasty, but it used to have more berries in it. Now only 1.5% and more sugar than it should have.
3 berries if you're lucky
would have liked some berries in it!
Fruity,crunchy but loads of sugar
Only 4 stars because of high sugar content. Extremely tasty, fruity and crunchy but I could eat a whole bowlful....not very healthy.
Contains Palm Oil, won't buy again
Why does it need to have Palm Oil in it? Tastes good but I will never buy again until the Palm Oil is replaced with something sustainable.
Very tasty granola
Teamed up with Alpro Go dairy free yoghurt, this makes for a delicious breakfast. I used to like the Tesco Apple and Blueberry Granola too but can't seem to buy it now.
value for money
buy this everytime i do a shop wish it came in bigger size
Tasty, but full of sugar and non healthy items
Like all other granola, you think it's healthy but it's not. It's tasty though