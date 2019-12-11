By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Whitworths Chopped Dates 250G

Whitworths Chopped Dates 250G
Product Description

  • Dried chopped dates
  • To find out more about our products visit: www.whitworths.co.uk
  • Our sweet and sticky Dates have been carefully stoned and chopped to save you time in the kitchen. We also lightly dust them with a little rice flour to prevent them sticking together so you get a nice even distribution throughout your bake.
  • Carefully prepared & ready to use
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Dates (96%), Rice Flour (3%), Sunflower Oil

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, reseal and consume by date shown.

Produce of

Packed in Turkey. Product of more than one country

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 8 servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Although we've taken an extra care some date stones may remain.

Name and address

  • Whitworths Ltd,
  • Orchard House,
  • Irthlingborough,
  • Northants,
  • NN9 5DB.

Return to

  • Got a question or some feedback?
  • Call us on 01933 654340
  • Consumer Care,
  • Whitworths Ltd,
  • Orchard House,
  • Irthlingborough,
  • Northants,
  • NN9 5DB.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g serving
Energy 1146kJ344kJ
-276kcal83kcal
Fat 0.8g0.2g
of which saturates <0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate 74.8g22.4g
of which sugars**62.6g18.8g
Fibre 7.2g2.2g
Protein 2.2g0.7g
Salt <0.1g<0.1g
**Contains naturally occurring sugars--
This pack contains approx. 8 servings--

Safety information

Warning: Although we've taken an extra care some date stones may remain.

Tasty ready cubed

5 stars

Switched from tesco brand dates as they stopped thrm upped the price for dates. Never tried whitworth before i like them good quality These are great cubes dustrd in rice flour. ready chopped and non sticky nice to grab a handful with some nuts. Kids would love this. I don't want added processed sugar in my ready packed dried fruit natural only. I won't buy it bad for health. This has no added sugar whitworth. Downside I don't like the added OIL, though i know they do it for moisture. Those who have cancer or had it , cant eat oil or processed sugar. But they can have natural fruit. In natural state. I dont want oil added to my fruit. This is only downside, plus sunflower oil is a junk oil. Would like to see a whitworth organic range pesticide herbicide fungicide and gmo free organic.

