Whitworths Chopped Dates 250G

Tasty ready cubed
Switched from tesco brand dates as they stopped thrm upped the price for dates. Never tried whitworth before i like them good quality These are great cubes dustrd in rice flour. ready chopped and non sticky nice to grab a handful with some nuts. Kids would love this. I don't want added processed sugar in my ready packed dried fruit natural only. I won't buy it bad for health. This has no added sugar whitworth. Downside I don't like the added OIL, though i know they do it for moisture. Those who have cancer or had it , cant eat oil or processed sugar. But they can have natural fruit. In natural state. I dont want oil added to my fruit. This is only downside, plus sunflower oil is a junk oil. Would like to see a whitworth organic range pesticide herbicide fungicide and gmo free organic.