By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Honey Nut Chocolate Clusters 500G

5(4)Write a review
Tesco Honey Nut Chocolate Clusters 500G
£ 1.50
£0.30/100g
Per 50g
  • Energy954kJ 227kcal
    11%
  • Fat8.4g
    12%
  • Saturates2.2g
    11%
  • Sugars13.1g
    15%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1907kJ / 454kcal

Product Description

  • Oat flakes and crisped rice clusters with peanut and honey, garnished with milk chocolate curls.
  • BELGIAN MILK CHOCOLATE Coated in honey and peanuts with smooth milk chocolate curls We love breakfast. That’s why we only work with partners who take pride in what they do and select the most flavourful grains for your cereals – like they’ve been doing for decades.
  • BELGIAN MILK CHOCOLATE Coated in honey and peanuts with smooth milk chocolate curls BOP We love breakfast. That’s why we only work with partners who take pride in what they do and select the most flavourful grains for your cereals – like they’ve been doing for decades.
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Oat Flakes (40%), Sugar, Milk Chocolate Curls (15%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Skimmed Milk, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)), Cornflakes (Maize, Sugar, Salt, Barley Malt, Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B2, Folic Acid, Vitamin B12), Peanut (6%), Rapeseed Oil, Crisped Rice (Rice Flour, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Barley Malt Flour, Sunflower Oil), Honey (2.5%), Desiccated Coconut, Salt, Malted Barley Extract.

Allergy Information

  • May contain nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry, odour free place. To retain freshness fold down inner bag after use. Contents may settle during transit.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g
Energy1907kJ / 454kcal954kJ / 227kcal
Fat16.7g8.4g
Saturates4.3g2.2g
Carbohydrate64.3g32.2g
Sugars26.1g13.1g
Fibre5.8g2.9g
Protein8.8g4.4g
Salt0.5g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

So tasty!

5 stars

These are so delicious I always buy them in bulk ( since I end up eating whole fistfuls by themselves!!!) They are quite filling for breakfast as well - though you might end up snacking on the cereal throughout the day!

A hearty and chocolatey breakfast treat

5 stars

Really tasty and sweet, very filling so you don't need a big bowl full, went well with rice milk! good value cereal and I will be eating it again!

Love em

5 stars

I buy these for my son as they are cheaper than the branded ones and he says they’re even nicer so it’s a no brained for us . X

loverly and crunchy and not to many crushed

5 stars

I bought them a few months ago and loved the taste

Helpful little swaps

Tesco Strawberry Crisp Cereal 500G

£ 1.50
£0.30/100g

Tesco Nut & Maple Crisp Cereal 500G

£ 1.50
£0.30/100g

Tesco Honey Nut Clusters Cereal 500G

£ 1.50
£0.30/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here