Tesco Honey Nut Chocolate Clusters 500G

So tasty!
These are so delicious I always buy them in bulk ( since I end up eating whole fistfuls by themselves!!!) They are quite filling for breakfast as well - though you might end up snacking on the cereal throughout the day!
A hearty and chocolatey breakfast treat
Really tasty and sweet, very filling so you don't need a big bowl full, went well with rice milk! good value cereal and I will be eating it again!
Love em
I buy these for my son as they are cheaper than the branded ones and he says they’re even nicer so it’s a no brained for us . X
loverly and crunchy and not to many crushed
I bought them a few months ago and loved the taste