Tesco Honey Nut Clusters 500G

4(6)
Tesco Honey Nut Clusters 500G
£ 1.50
£0.30/100g
Per 50g
  • Energy927kJ 221kcal
    11%
  • Fat7.2g
    10%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars11.0g
    12%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1854kJ / 441kcal

Product Description

  • Oat flakes and crisped rice cereal clusters with peanut and honey.
  • OATS & PURE HONEY Gently toasted granola with pure honey and crunchy peanuts We love breakfast. That’s why we only work with partners who take pride in what they do and select the most flavourful grains for your cereals – like they’ve been doing for decades.
  OATS & PURE HONEY Gently toasted granola with pure honey and crunchy peanuts We love breakfast. That's why we only work with partners who take pride in what they do and select the most flavourful grains for your cereals – like they've been doing for decades.
  • Oats & pure honey
  • Gently toasted granola with pure honey and crunchy peanuts
  • Source of fibre
  • Carefully selected grains
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500g
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Oat Flakes (47%), Sugar, Cornflakes (Maize, Sugar, Salt, Barley Malt, Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B2, Folic Acid, Vitamin B12), Peanut (7%), Rapeseed Oil, Crisped Rice (5%) (Rice Flour, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Barley Malt Flour, Sunflower Oil), Honey (3%), Desiccated Coconut, Salt, Malted Barley Extract.

Allergy Information

  • May contain milk and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry, odour free place. To retain freshness fold down inner bag after use. Contents may settle during transit

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Why Not Try
  • Serving your cereal with a handful of fruit (fresh or dried) will count towards your 5-a-day.

Number of uses

Pack contains 10 servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled Carton. Card widely recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g
Energy1854kJ / 441kcal927kJ / 221kcal
Fat14.4g7.2g
Saturates1.8g0.9g
Carbohydrate65.7g32.9g
Sugars22.0g11.0g
Fibre6.0g3.0g
Protein9.2g4.6g
Salt0.5g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

6 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Much nicer and less sweet than the branded version

5 stars

Much nicer and less sweet than the branded version - a lot cheaper too!

This is very sweet and not so much clusters as bit

2 stars

This is very sweet and not so much clusters as bits. I will not buy again, thank you.

Addictive!!

5 stars

Gorgeous cereal. It’s like having a popcorn treat for breakfast. Better than branded cereal at half the price

Great taste but very few ‘clusters’

3 stars

Love the taste but there’s very few actual ‘clusters’ mostly small pieces which make it very bitty

Just as needed

5 stars

Tesco breakfast just as good as Kellogs at a fraction of the price!

Lovely crunchy breakfast

5 stars

I buy this nearly every week, as it is my favorite cereal.

