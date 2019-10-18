Tesco Honey Nut Clusters 500G

Much nicer and less sweet than the branded version
Much nicer and less sweet than the branded version - a lot cheaper too!
This is very sweet and not so much clusters as bits. I will not buy again, thank you.
Gorgeous cereal. It’s like having a popcorn treat for breakfast. Better than branded cereal at half the price
Love the taste but there’s very few actual ‘clusters’ mostly small pieces which make it very bitty
Tesco breakfast just as good as Kellogs at a fraction of the price!
I buy this nearly every week, as it is my favorite cereal.