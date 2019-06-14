Tesco Pillows Chocolate Nut Cereal 375G

Disappointing and tasteless
This cereal was nothing like I expected after reading the description. The so called pillows were very small and hard and the soft centre was almost non existent. They didn’t taste very chocolatey but more of a burnt taste. Didn’t enjoy it at all.
Fabulous
My son loved the well known branded version of these,then he tried these & guess what ? these win! Which mean I win because I save money...Thanks Tesco,Every little helps!
Good Cereals, Worth a Try
I bought these cereals as kids wanted to try something new and they looked promising with nice packing and interesting cover art. I must say my kids are not disappointed with these cereals and we may buy again after some time.
Daughter can't get enough of them
I buy these regularly my daughter has them for breakfast, dinner and tea given the chance, and should she get peckish during the day. They are her favourite.