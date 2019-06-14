By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Pillows Chocolate Nut Cereal 375G

3.5(4)Write a review
£ 1.10
£0.29/100g
Per 30g
  • Energy583kJ 139kcal
    7%
  • Fat5.6g
    8%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars8.5g
    9%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1943kJ / 463kcal

Product Description

  • Cereal pillows with chocolate and hazelnut filling with added vitamins and iron.
  • Chocolatey Soft Centre Carefully selected grains. We love brekkie that's why we carefully select the best ingredients for your bowl. We make sure it's packed full of vitamins and tasty as can be so you're ready for the day ahead.
  • Chocolate Soft Centre Carefully selected grains. We love brekkie that's why we carefully select the best ingredients for your bowl. We make sure it's packed full of vitamins and tasty as can be so you're ready for the day ahead.
  • Pack size: 375g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chocolate And Hazelnut Filling (35%) [Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Chocolate [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder], Hazelnut, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Flavouring], Rice Flour, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Oat Flour, Maize, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Sugar, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithins), Sugar Syrup Powder, Iron, Vitamin E, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B12, Vitamin D, Thiamin, Folic Acid, Riboflavin, Vitamin B6.

Allergy Information

  • May contain milk. Also, may contain peanuts, other nuts and milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry, odour free place. To retain freshness fold down inner bag after use. Contents may settle during transit.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 12 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

375g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1943kJ / 463kcal583kJ / 139kcal
Fat18.8g5.6g
Saturates3.9g1.2g
Carbohydrate65.7g19.7g
Sugars28.2g8.5g
Fibre3.5g1.1g
Protein6.0g1.8g
Salt0.5g0.2g
Vitamin D3.65µg (73%NRV)1.10µg (22%NRV)
Vitamin E8.8mg (73%NRV)2.6mg (22%NRV)
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)0.80mg (73%NRV)0.24mg (22%NRV)
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)1.02mg (73%NRV)0.31mg (22%NRV)
Niacin11.7mg (73%NRV)3.5mg (22%NRV)
Vitamin B61.02mg (73%NRV)0.31mg (22%NRV)
Folic Acid146µg (73%NRV)44µg (22%NRV)
Vitamin B121.83µg (73%NRV)0.55µg (22%NRV)
Pantothenic acid4.4mg (73%NRV)1.3mg (22%NRV)
Iron10.2mg (73%NRV)3.1mg (22%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

4 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Disappointing and tasteless

1 stars

This cereal was nothing like I expected after reading the description. The so called pillows were very small and hard and the soft centre was almost non existent. They didn’t taste very chocolatey but more of a burnt taste. Didn’t enjoy it at all.

Fabulous

5 stars

My son loved the well known branded version of these,then he tried these & guess what ? these win! Which mean I win because I save money...Thanks Tesco,Every little helps!

Good Cereals, Worth a Try

3 stars

I bought these cereals as kids wanted to try something new and they looked promising with nice packing and interesting cover art. I must say my kids are not disappointed with these cereals and we may buy again after some time.

Daughter can't get enough of them

5 stars

I buy these regularly my daughter has them for breakfast, dinner and tea given the chance, and should she get peckish during the day. They are her favourite.

