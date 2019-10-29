E.Wedel Milk Chocolate With Hazelnuts 100G

Lovely and tasty chocolate with whole hazelnuts.
Sugar, Hazelnuts (21%), Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Mass, Hazelnut Paste (4%), Lactose, Dried Whey, Dried Whole Milk, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring, Milk Chocolate: Cocoa Solids 27% minimum, Milk Solids 16% minimum
Store in a cool, dry place.
100g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|per 25 g
|Energy
|2414 kJ
|603 kJ
|-
|579 kcal
|145 kcal
|Protein
|9.1 g
|2.3 g
|Carbohydrate
|48.4 g
|12.1 g
|of which sugars
|44.9 g
|11.2 g
|Fat
|38.0 g
|9.5 g
|of which saturates
|14.0 g
|3.5 g
|Fibre
|3.7 g
|0.9 g
|Sodium
|0.06 g
|0.02 g
