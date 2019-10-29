By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
E.Wedel Milk Chocolate With Hazelnuts 100G

5(1)
E.Wedel Milk Chocolate With Hazelnuts 100G
£ 1.00
£1.00/100g
  • Milk chocolate with hazelnuts.
  • Portion 25 g contains: kcal 145 7.2%, Sugars 11.2 g 14.4%, Fat 9.5 g 13.6%, Saturates 3.5 g 17.5%, Sodium 0.02 g 0.8% Guideline Daily Amount (GDA*)
  • *Guideline Daily Amount for a typical adult. Personal requirements for energy and nutrients may vary depending on age, sex, physical activity and others factors.
  • Pack size: 100g

Sugar, Hazelnuts (21%), Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Mass, Hazelnut Paste (4%), Lactose, Dried Whey, Dried Whole Milk, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring, Milk Chocolate: Cocoa Solids 27% minimum, Milk Solids 16% minimum

  • May contain cereals

Store in a cool, dry place.

  • Lotte Wedel sp. z o.o.,
  • Ul. Zamoyskiego 28/30,
  • 03-801 Warszawa,
  • Polska.

  • www.wedel.pl
  • www.czekolada.pl

100g ℮

Typical Valuesper 100 gper 25 g
Energy 2414 kJ603 kJ
-579 kcal145 kcal
Protein 9.1 g2.3 g
Carbohydrate 48.4 g12.1 g
of which sugars 44.9 g11.2 g
Fat 38.0 g9.5 g
of which saturates 14.0 g3.5 g
Fibre 3.7 g0.9 g
Sodium 0.06 g0.02 g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Lovely and tasty chocolate with whole hazelnuts.

5 stars

Lovely and tasty chocolate with whole hazelnuts.

