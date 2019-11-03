Tesco Xero Cola Cherry 2 Litre

Can’t tell the difference
Don’t bother buying diet cherry Coke anymore this is literally the exact same thing
Great price and taste
Hubby likes this a lot . 2nd best to Pepsi max cherry has informed me ..great price
Not what I was expecting, to me it does not taste like any cherry cola I've tasted. It tastes more like Cola with a splash of Dandelion and Burdock or some sort of botanicals. Not a fan, I gave it a go with several bottles to see if it would grow on me, it didn't.
Tastes like cherry cough sweets, not good.
Worth trying. Great value
Pretty good not too dissimilar to cherry Pepsi max for half the price. Worth trying.
Great sugar-free cherry cola
Love it! Just as good as the Pepsi/Coca-Cola versions and a lot cheaper.
The best bring it back
Personally, I think this is the best of all the sugar-free cherry pop around, and I occasionally add a little drop of <Tesco Cherries-and-Berries squash> to give it a lift.
Cheaper than the leading brand and a good quality
I replaced Pepsi Max with this a few years ago and now I don't buy anything else indoors. Okay it doesn't taste exactly like Pepsi max but its a good enough alternative for under half the cost.
Great tasting Cherry Cola.
My son loves this, can't tell the difference between this and the leading brands.