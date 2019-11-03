By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Xero Cola Cherry 2 Litre

4(10)Write a review
Tesco Xero Cola Cherry 2 Litre
£ 0.50
£0.03/100ml
One glass as sold
  • Energy6kJ 1kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 3kJ / <1kcal

Product Description

  • No added sugar carbonated cherry and cola flavour soft drink with caffeine and sweeteners.
  • EXTREME TASTE Made bright and bubbly for sweet refreshment Our drinks experts have been creating colas – and lots of other fizzy drinks – in the UK for more than 25 years. We carefully evolve our recipes over time, using absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • EXTREME TASTE
  • Pack size: 2000ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water, Barley Malt Extract, Fruit And Vegetable Concentrates [Apple, Carrot, Hibiscus], Phosphoric Acid, Flavouring (Including Caffeine), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Molasses.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Once opened, consume within 3 days. Keep cool and out of sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2L

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (250ml)
Energy3kJ / <1kcal6kJ / 1kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.3g
Sugars0.1g0.3g
Fibre0.0g0.0g
Protein0.0g0.0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

10 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Can’t tell the difference

5 stars

Don’t bother buying diet cherry Coke anymore this is literally the exact same thing

Great price and taste

5 stars

Hubby likes this a lot . 2nd best to Pepsi max cherry has informed me ..great price

Not what I was expecting, to me it does not taste

1 stars

Not what I was expecting, to me it does not taste like any cherry cola I've tasted. It tastes more like Cola with a splash of Dandelion and Burdock or some sort of botanicals. Not a fan, I gave it a go with several bottles to see if it would grow on me, it didn't.

Tastes like cherry cough sweets, not good.

1 stars

Tastes like cherry cough sweets, not good.

Worth trying. Great value

4 stars

Pretty good not too dissimilar to cherry Pepsi max for half the price. Worth trying.

Great sugar-free cherry cola

5 stars

Love it! Just as good as the Pepsi/Coca-Cola versions and a lot cheaper.

The best bring it back

5 stars

The best bring it back

Personally, I think this is the best of all the su

5 stars

Personally, I think this is the best of all the sugar-free cherry pop around, and I occasionally add a little drop of <Tesco Cherries-and-Berries squash> to give it a lift.

Cheaper than the leading brand and a good quality

5 stars

I replaced Pepsi Max with this a few years ago and now I don't buy anything else indoors. Okay it doesn't taste exactly like Pepsi max but its a good enough alternative for under half the cost.

Great tasting Cherry Cola.

5 stars

My son loves this, can't tell the difference between this and the leading brands.

