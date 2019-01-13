By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
24 Pack Minky Soft Grip Pegs

4(12)Write a review
£ 4.00
£0.17/each

Product Description

  • Pack of 24. Strong & waterproof \n
  • Soft grip \n
  • Colourful design \n
  • Protect your laundry from blowing away and also protect its fabrics with Minky multi-coloured, soft grip pegs. They have rust-resistant, 7-coil springs to keep a firm but gentle grip on your clothes in the breeze, and are UV stable in the sun. Pack contains 24 pegs.

Information

12 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

I really like this Pegs because they do not leave

5 stars

I really like this Pegs because they do not leave marks on the clothes. I do not know if they are strong enough for outdoor's wind because I use them indoors.

Awful!

1 stars

These do not grip well at all - not as advertised. I bought these as I need pegs to withstand a lot of wind

superior quality

4 stars

Got very fed up with buying standard clothes pegs which mostly didn't survive a modest weeks laundry. Thankfully these are far stronger.

Sturdy

5 stars

Well made easy to use and colourful not much else to say about pegs really!

quite large

4 stars

quite chunky pegs and they feel sturdy . They need to be pegged at their very tips to stop the clothes sliding ,.. so although they feel nice and strong I think I would go for something with a larger surface area grip next time

super grip

4 stars

Love the soft grip as they leave no marks on washing. Hopefully they will not become brittle like plastic pegs!

love these soft grips

5 stars

Very happy with the minky soft grip pegs. More expensive than cheap pegs but they don't leave the pinch marks on clothes that other pegs can. Nice colours too!

Good product

3 stars

I brought these pegs about a month or so ago, great colours and they peg washing well, however the are a little 'chunky' for small hands. I keep dropping them when holding two at one time.

Disappointing as they slide down the washing line

1 stars

Look lovely colourful sturdy pegs and are soft grip but they slide down the washing line with your clothes so are useless! Had to buy other brand pegs that actually work.

Best pegs ever!!

5 stars

Love them. My mum tried them and I've had to buy her some!!

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

