24 Pack Minky Soft Grip Pegs

I really like this Pegs because they do not leave
I really like this Pegs because they do not leave marks on the clothes. I do not know if they are strong enough for outdoor's wind because I use them indoors.
Awful!
These do not grip well at all - not as advertised. I bought these as I need pegs to withstand a lot of wind
superior quality
Got very fed up with buying standard clothes pegs which mostly didn't survive a modest weeks laundry. Thankfully these are far stronger.
Sturdy
Well made easy to use and colourful not much else to say about pegs really!
quite large
quite chunky pegs and they feel sturdy . They need to be pegged at their very tips to stop the clothes sliding ,.. so although they feel nice and strong I think I would go for something with a larger surface area grip next time
super grip
Love the soft grip as they leave no marks on washing. Hopefully they will not become brittle like plastic pegs!
love these soft grips
Very happy with the minky soft grip pegs. More expensive than cheap pegs but they don't leave the pinch marks on clothes that other pegs can. Nice colours too!
Good product
I brought these pegs about a month or so ago, great colours and they peg washing well, however the are a little 'chunky' for small hands. I keep dropping them when holding two at one time.
Disappointing as they slide down the washing line
Look lovely colourful sturdy pegs and are soft grip but they slide down the washing line with your clothes so are useless! Had to buy other brand pegs that actually work.
Best pegs ever!!
Love them. My mum tried them and I've had to buy her some!!