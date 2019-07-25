White Furze 10L Box

Spare parts.
I bought four boxes one was damaged and tesco gave me credit on that item, one clip was snapped bad design fault and the other clip was missing.they are easily broken and not very secure on the box. The manufacturer informed me that parts ie clips are not available as spare parts from any source. Not very good for an inferior product.
Great value
These products are well made, functional and, notably, made in the UK.
So Useful
These are the right size, well made and so very useful for keeping my craft stuff tidy.
Great value
We bought one of these for my wife's felt crafting a few months ago, and were so pleased that we bought three more recently. They are sturdy, stack well, and the Tesco price is an absolute bargain compared with the same make or even similar boxes with other retailers.
Just what we needed
I now have about 6 or 7 of these for my sons toys in his bedroom. They stack well, fit plenty & are a good size for him to pick up. Will buy more.
Storage box
eventually bought 6 to organise the top of the wardrobe, stack well, and look good, seem strong.