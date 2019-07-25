By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
White Furze 10L Box

4.5(6)Write a review
£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Product Description

  • Impact resistant polypropylene
  • 10L capacity
  • H15xW26xD40cm
  • Made from impact resistant polypropylene / Reinforced base and corners for strength & durability / Complete with strong clip-lock lid

Information

Spare parts.

2 stars

I bought four boxes one was damaged and tesco gave me credit on that item, one clip was snapped bad design fault and the other clip was missing.they are easily broken and not very secure on the box. The manufacturer informed me that parts ie clips are not available as spare parts from any source. Not very good for an inferior product.

Great value

5 stars

These products are well made, functional and, notably, made in the UK.

So Useful

5 stars

These are the right size, well made and so very useful for keeping my craft stuff tidy.

Great value

5 stars

We bought one of these for my wife's felt crafting a few months ago, and were so pleased that we bought three more recently. They are sturdy, stack well, and the Tesco price is an absolute bargain compared with the same make or even similar boxes with other retailers.

Just what we needed

4 stars

I now have about 6 or 7 of these for my sons toys in his bedroom. They stack well, fit plenty & are a good size for him to pick up. Will buy more.

Storage box

5 stars

eventually bought 6 to organise the top of the wardrobe, stack well, and look good, seem strong.

