By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Head & Shoulders 2 In 1 Itchy Scalp Shampoo Conditioner 450Ml

4.5(588)Write a review
Head & Shoulders 2 In 1 Itchy Scalp Shampoo Conditioner 450Ml
£ 5.00
£1.12/100ml

Offer

  • Itchy Scalp Care 2in1 Anti-Dandruff Shampoo and conditioner, with Eucalyptus, soothes your scalp and relieves itch caused by dandruff. The advanced Derma&Pure formula effectively fights Itchy Oily and Dry scalp to Stop dandruff before it even shows. Itchy Scalp Care 2-in-1 Shampoo is designed to give you beautifully moisturised hair and scalp that is up to 100% flake free (visible flakes, with regular use).
  • Itchy Scalp Care 2in1 AntiDandruff Shampoo relieves scalp itch caused by dandruff with a refreshing feeling
  • Derma&Pure formula effectively fights Itchy Oily and Dry scalp to Stop dandruff before it even shows
  • Dermatologically tested, ph balanced and boosted with antioxidants for gentle care of hair and scalp
  • Keeps hair beautiful and up to 100% flake-free (with regular use)
  • Worlds Number 1 Shampoo Brand
  • Formulated with no unwanted ingredients: 0% Parabens, 0% Phosphates, 0% Paraffins
  • Pack size: 450ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycol Distearate, Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Dimethiconol, Citric Acid, Piroctone Olamine, Sodium Citrate, Dimethicone, Menthol, Sodium Benzoate, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, TEA-Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Tetrasodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Trideceth-10, Propylene Glycol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Mentha Arvensis Leaf Oil, Mentha Piperita Oil, Magnesium Nitrate, Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Extract, Triethylene Glycol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone, Potassium Sorbate

Produce of

France

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 731 2892
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

450 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

588 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

Use this shampoo alot not coz i have dandruff but coz it make my hair feel soft and smells lovely

Great!

4 stars

I don't have dandruff but have had I really itchy scalp - no idea why. I have tried several different products to try to combat and nothing has worked. Head and Shoulders Itchy Scalp has been the best by far. Problem has not gone but to a level where I can cope with it.

Made my scalp very itchy and my hair lank

1 stars

Have always used head and shoulders for itchy scalp 3 action formula but you have changed to derma and pure. Please go back to the old formula

Excellent!

5 stars

Phew what a relief !, Itchy head for no reason at all but this soothed it away. Lovely shiny hair, fresh smelling and itch free too. A great product that really works. 5 Stars

Dissappointed

1 stars

Have had itch scalp for a while,and dandruff. Even shaved head almost bald,and still have dandruff ) and the itchy head is still annoying there

Excellent!

5 stars

My son will not use anything else he swears by this product. He uses it after the gym, rugby and work

Great product

5 stars

Works really well, smells good too. A little goes a long way do it's great value. Well worth buying

Head and shoulders itchy

5 stars

Absolutely love this shampoo. It started to really work after a couple of weeks. Made my hair soft and manageable and really stop the itchy scalp. Ive even got my 14 year old using it.

Excellent value and product

5 stars

I used this to see if it would stop my itchy scalp, not only did it rectify that problem but it left my hair feeling soft and fresh. I would recommend this product for anyone not only for itchy scalps I have carried on using it. Very pleased

Won&#39;t work any more.

1 stars

I can&#39;t find zinc Pyrithione on the ingredients. It&#39;s the only thing I found worked.

1-10 of 588 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Head & Shoulders Itchy Scalp Eucalyptus Shampoo 500Ml

£ 5.00
£1.00/100ml

Offer

Head & Shoulders Supreme Moisture Conditioner 275Ml

£ 5.00
£1.82/100ml

Offer

Head & Shoulders 2 In 1 Classic Clean Shampoo 450Ml

£ 5.00
£1.12/100ml

Offer

Head & Shoulders 2 In 1 Citrus Fresh Shampoo Conditioner 450Ml

£ 5.00
£1.12/100ml

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here