Head & Shoulders 2 In 1 Citrus Fresh Shampoo Conditioner 450Ml

A great anti dandruff shampoo, with a lovely fresh smell
Get a Zesty Shine
From first application it soothed my dry itchy scalp, left my hair soft shiny & manageable with a great scent & no dandruff.
Absolutely love the smell of this one. All scalp itchiness disappeared after just the first wash. Just fab!
Keep my oily hair all-day clean!!that is what I need most!!
I love the smell of this producted it works great I tell all my friends and family
Made my hair greasy!
I bought this product specifically because my hair gets greasy quickly and I wanted to tackle this issue. Each time I used this shampoo my hair was even worse! Felt greasy and sticky from the moment it had been washed! Bad product
Great product as you would expect from H&S. Perfect for dandruff & sensitive or itchy scalp.
Got rid of my dandruff while also leaving my hair smelling fabulous
Great on my sensitive scalp. Lovely smell and great every day shampoo
Horrible smell
This probably does the job, but as it smells like toilet cleaner, I didn't use enough of it to find out. I disliked the smell as I used it and then became aware that it still smelled that way on my hair. Absolutely horrible, possibly the worst 'lemon scented' product I have ever used. Short of toilet cleaner, of course.