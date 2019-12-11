Tesco Chicken Sticks & Pops 330G

Quite bland. Breadcrumb needs more seasoning.
Quite bland. Breadcrumb needs more seasoning.
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1364kJ / 327kcal
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Oven
Instructions: From chilled: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 14-16 mins Remove all packaging. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: From frozen: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 18-20 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the EU
4 Servings
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled
330g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (70g**)
|Energy
|1364kJ / 327kcal
|955kJ / 229kcal
|Fat
|19.2g
|13.4g
|Saturates
|2.8g
|2.0g
|Carbohydrate
|21.7g
|15.2g
|Sugars
|0.9g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.5g
|Protein
|16.4g
|11.5g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When **cooked according to instructions, a 330g pack typically weighs 280g.
|-
|-
|Pack contains approx. 4 servings.
|-
|-
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019