Tesco Chicken Sticks & Pops 330G

Write a review
Tesco Chicken Sticks & Pops 330G
£ 3.00
£9.10/kg

Offer

1/4 of a pack
  • Energy955kJ 229kcal
    11%
  • Fat13.4g
    19%
  • Saturates2.0g
    10%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1364kJ / 327kcal

Product Description

  • Chopped and shaped chicken sticks and pops in breadcrumb coating.
  • Crispy & Golden Chicken breast coated in seasoned breadcrumbs.
  
  • Pack size: 330g

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 14-16 mins Remove all packaging. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 18-20 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Not suitable for Microwave cooking
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the EU

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

330g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (70g**)
Energy1364kJ / 327kcal955kJ / 229kcal
Fat19.2g13.4g
Saturates2.8g2.0g
Carbohydrate21.7g15.2g
Sugars0.9g0.6g
Fibre0.7g0.5g
Protein16.4g11.5g
Salt0.7g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When **cooked according to instructions, a 330g pack typically weighs 280g.--
Pack contains approx. 4 servings.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Quite bland. Breadcrumb needs more seasoning.

3 stars

