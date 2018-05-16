Schwartz Chilli Lime Coriander Wet Sauce For Fish 300G

Product Description
- Low Fat Sweet Chilli, Lime & Coriander Sauce
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- Perfectly complements fish
- Simply heat & serve
- Microwaveable pack
- Ready in 5 minutes
- Low fat
- No hydrogenated fat
- No added MSG
- No artificial colours or flavourings
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Red Bell Peppers, Golden Syrup, Lime Juice (4.5%), Coriander Leaf (3.5%), Modified Starch, Garlic, Grilled Red Bell Pepper Sauce (Red Bell Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Sugar, Water, Acid (Lactic Acid), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)), Fish Extract (Fish, Flavouring, Salt, Maltodextrin), Salt, Cayenne Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Red Chilli, Black Pepper, Acid (Citric Acid)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.Once opened, use immediately. Not suitable for freezing.
Produce of
Produced in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Directions...
- 1. Pour contents into a small saucepan. Simmer for 2-3 minutes, stirring.
- 2. Serve immediately over fish.
- For a little inspiration...
- Delicious with pan-fried prawns, served on a bed of rice, shredded spring onions, carrots and peppers. Also great as a stir fry sauce for salmon and cod.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per serving*
|% RI** per serving*
|Energy
|293kJ
|220kJ
|-
|69kcal
|52kcal
|3%
|Fat
|0.7g
|0.5g
|<1%
|of which saturates
|0.1g
|0.1g
|<1%
|Carbohydrate
|14.6g
|11.0g
|4%
|of which sugars
|9.6g
|7.2g
|8%
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.5g
|Protein
|0.8g
|0.6g
|1%
|Salt
|1.17g
|0.88g
|15%
|*1 serving = 1/4 of the pack
|-
|-
|-
|**% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
